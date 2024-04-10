Highlights Serge Gnabry's unique cooking pot celebration was inspired by another spot.

The Bayern Munich winger didn't hesitate to celebrate in front of his former club Arsenal after scoring against them.

Gnabry has been a crucial player for Bayern, with 86 goals and 52 assists in 235 games, and is aiming for another Champions League title.

Footballers across the globe like to stand out with their own idiosyncrasies. Whether it be Phil Foden and his number 47 shirt and tattoo, or Mario Balotelli's 'Why Always Me' shirt.

One way to stand out is to have a unique celebration – just ask African footballing legend Roger Milla. Bayern Munich and Germany star Serge Gnabry has one of the most recognised ones in the game right now.

Indeed, every time the winger hits the back of the net, he does the same thing as he raises one arm grasping an imaginary cooking pot, with the other pinched above. But what does it mean and where does it come from?

Reason behind Gnabry's 'cooking pot' celebration

Inspired NBA star James Harden

As it happens, Gnabry has gone on the record to explain exactly why he celebrates like this. The 28-year-old explained the origins of the routine in an interview with Bayern's in-house TV channel (via Daily Mail), revealing that his inspiration came from NBA icon James Harden:

"There's a video on YouTube where [James Harden] is cooking after dropping, I think, a buzzer-beater and won the game. So he was cooking, stirring it up, and that's the celebration. I think you can relate the celebration to him having a buzzer-beater or winning the game to us, as in football we don’t score as many points as they do in basketball."

Interestingly enough, Gnabry even claimed that his playing style was somewhat similar to that of the Los Angeles Clippers' star too. He added: "So I think there's a resemblance and he's a very good offensive player, I'm an offensive player so, I think so too."

Gnabry comes back to haunt Arsenal

Does celebration vs former club

Sometimes in football, when players come up against their former sides, they might not celebrate. But Gnabry didn't hold back when scoring against Arsenal in the first leg of Bayern Munich's Champions League quarter-final.

The German footballer was put through on goal in the 18th minute and equalised with a clever finish through David Raya's legs. He then wheeled away in delight and did his well-known celebration in front of his former fans – even though there were no Bayern supporters in the stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Karim Benzema (11) has scored more away goals against English clubs in the UEFA Champions League than Serge Gnabry (7) - four vs Tottenham, two vs Chelsea, one vs Arsenal (per Opta).

That goal had levelled the scores after Bukayo Saka had given the Gunners an early lead. The Bavarian giants fought their way back, however, and led at half-time with Harry Kane netting a penalty. Although a second-half strike from Leandro Trossard was enough to see the match end 2-2.

Gnabry played just 18 times for Arsenal, scoring one goal between 2010 and 2016 – although most of his time was spent as an academy prospect. He then spent a yeat at Werder Bremen before joining Bayern in 2017.

Back in his native Germany, the winger has been one of his club's most important players for some time now, with 86 goals and 52 assists in 235 games. If his side can get past the Gunners, he'll be hunting down a second Champions League title, having won the competition in 2020.

Stats via Transfermarkt (as of 10/04/24)