Sergio Aguero and Iker Casillas faced off in a one-v-one five-second penalty shootout in the Kings League - and there was only one winner.

The Kings League, for those unaware, is a fascinating tournament co-founded by Barcelona legend Gerard Pique.

Spain’s most famous online streamer, Ibai Llanos, also helped to create the seven-a-side competition that began earlier this year.

A handful of former superstars have taken part in the tournament including Brazilian icon Ronaldinho.

Aguero and Casillas were in action on Sunday for two different teams, and the former stars went head-to-head in a penalty shootout. Except, this was no ordinary penalty shootout.

In the Kings League, penalty takers must run from the halfway line and have a total of five seconds to score.

If the five-second timer buzzer sounds and the ball isn’t in the net, it’s a miss.

The penalties are reminiscent of the controversial spot-kicks seen in Major League Soccer during the 1990s.

Sergio Aguero vs Iker Casillas - Who came out on top?

So, who came out on top during the battle between Aguero and Casillas?

Aguero has looked a cut above everyone else in the Kings League recently but met his match in the form of 42-year-old Casillas - one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time.

Rather than come off his line, Casillas remained still as Aguero charged towards him.

Casillas then read Aguero’s intentions and pulled off a fine diving save to deny the 35-year-old Argentine.

The smile on Casillas’ face said it all.

Class is permanent.

When did Iker Casillas retire?

Best known for his 16-year spell as a senior player at Real Madrid, Casillas announced his retirement from professional football in August 2020 - one year after suffering a heart attack while training with his final club, FC Porto.

When did Sergio Aguero retire?

Like Casillas, Aguero’s career was also brought to an end due to concerns over his heart.

The Manchester City legend had only signed for Barcelona months earlier when an undiagnosed heart condition was detected.

He retired from football at the age of 33 in December 2021.