Sergio Aguero has offered his support to the new Club World Cup format and is excited to see the tournament take place in 2025.

FIFA have launched a new-look tournament that will see 32 clubs compete to be crowned the new world champions of club football in the summer of 2025, and the Argentine international believes the tournament is set to be a very exciting one.

Manchester City are one of the Premier League's representatives, with the final place due to be determined after the Copa Libertadores, with the draw set to take place in Miami on December 5th.

And the former City star, who is their all-time top goalscorer with 260 goals in 390 appearances, has backed the Cityzens to shine in the tournament and doesn't expect too many concerns around player workload despite the injury issues Pep Guardiola is dealing with currently.

Aguero said: "Well, firstly, it is great fun to watch the best teams playing in one place, and competing against each other, while giving other regions the chance to compete against European sides.

I think that it will be beautiful for both spectators and for the players themselves. The teams are performing very well, and whenever they play those matches, they end up being very fun to watch."

When asked about the increased workload for players, the 39-year-old suggested players will know what to expect and be able to deal with it.

"Well, I believe that it won’t be a problem for the players, as they are used to competing in (FIFA) World Cups, (CONMEBOL) Copa América, (UEFA) EURO, Concacaf (Gold Cup), whatever it may be. "They are prepared and they are used to pre-seasons, so, in that sense of being locked together for a month, we have done it since we were eight years old. So, that won’t be an issue, but the mentality is different, it changes, as playing for your country is one thing, but playing for your club is different."

The Club World Cup is usually contested between just seven teams, but the new format will see 32 teams from the six confederations go toe-to-toe and Aguero believes that players will want to be the first ones to win it.

"This is something new, similar to representing your country in a FIFA World Cup," he said. "So, it’s something new that every player will want to win, that’s evident, but I think that it’s something new that they will focus on becoming the first team to win this tournament.

"I think it will be an amazing tournament, tightly contested between the big teams, as it is always great to be a pioneer, to be the (FIFA) Club World Cup champion, as well as wearing the badge to show that you are the reigning champion.

"Just like it happens in the (UEFA) Champions League or in the [CONMEBOL Copa] Libertadores, where it shows that you are the reigning Libertadores or Champions League champion, in this case, you will be the first one, and you will be recognised as the FIFA Club World Cup winner until the next edition.

"So, it will be a great tournament, and I’m sure we’ll have a great time. It will be a very intense month."