Highlights Sergio Aguero's iconic goal which won Manchester City the Premier League against QPR has been subject to a conspiracy theory.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has even hinted that he believes the theory around the late winner.

Speculation arose due to QPR's behavior after conceding Man City's equalizing goal late in the game.

Sergio Aguero’s legendary goal against Queens Park Rangers has become the subject of a conspiracy theory. That unforgettable moment when Manchester City won the Premier League title with a stoppage-time comeback crowned by the Argentine's goal is one of the greatest moments the league has ever seen.

And as the footballing community looked back on Aguero rippling the net at the Etihad Stadium, there were more than a few fans who posited some controversial theories about the iconic moment that issued the seven-time Premier League champions their first title.

Even Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney – whose side finished second thanks to the striker’s memorable finish late on against QPR – is under the assumption that City’s Premier League triumph in 2011/12 was as a result of QPR’s questionable choices late on.

Aguero’s Historic Moment

Currently City's all-time leading goalscorer

Martin Tyler has become something of a legend among Premier League circles for his memorable commentary over the years, but nothing beats this very moment – unless, of course, you favour the red side of a football-crazed Manchester.

“Manchester City are still alive here. Balotelli… AGUEROOOOOO! I swear you’ll never see anything like this ever again.”

The thousands in the east of Manchester celebrated in jubilation as their Argentinian saviour made history in the infancy of their Saudi-owned years. Now immortalised outside the Etihad Stadium with a statue of his title-winning goal, he later became their all-time leading goalscorer.

As one of the greatest South American players to play in the Premier League, Aguero’s name will forever be stitched into the ever-growing club’s history – and forget his bucketload of goals, his shining moment against QPR will forever be remembered as the kick-start of an illustrious stint in England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mario Balotelli made 70 appearances in the Premier League, totalling 3944 minutes, but his only assist was the pass for Sergio Aguero’s match-winning goal.

Rooney Stirs the Pot

'Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals'

As alluded to, the pot was even stirred by none other than Rooney, who was part of the Manchester United side that was dethroned by Aguero's goal on May 13, 2012. Speaking to The Sun, Rooney turned heads by suggesting goalkeeper Paddy Kenny and QPR, in general, “should have done better”.

The striker-turned-pundit, widely considered one of the greatest English forwards of all time, labelled the fact that QPR’s performance and, more importantly, the London side’s decision to kick it straight back to them has never been dissected as ‘strange’.

"Paddy Kenny should have done better for a couple of the goals. City get the second goal and QPR kick it straight back to them and that's never been questioned - I find that strange. Djibril Cisse celebrating after the game with the City players, but yeah listen it's a historic moment in the Premier League so I'm sure that - if you are not involved as a Manchester United player, that's probably one of the greatest moments in the league."

And as for Kenny, the former QPR shot-stopper himself has responded to Rooney's comments in pretty emphatic fashion, posting a tweet making fun of the Manchester United legend's appearance at the ripe old age of 36.

All in all, it's fair to say that the conspiracy will remain just that: a conspiracy theory. Rooney’s claims will not change that moment that happened 12 years ago – and nor will it deface the statue of one of the greatest strikers in English top flight history, Aguero.

Conspiracy Theory About Aguero's Goal

QPR secured Premier League survival as well

Incredibly, Rooney is not alone in thinking that there’s something fishy surrounding City’s last-ditch goal because the talk of QPR's behaviour after Edin Dzeko scored the equalising goal for Roberto Mancini's men has sparked a wider debate across social media.

In fact, footage of the moment in question has reared its head with the Rs - who also interestingly secured Premier League survival that day - lumping the ball out for a throw-in straight after kick-off.

Admittedly, it still took the Citizens another minute and a half to score the winning goal from that point onwards, but QPR’s bizarre decision to immediately concede possession of the ball didn't exactly do the hosts any harm. And there are plenty of fans pedalling the conspiracy theory on the back of seeing the footage, thus adding further fuel to Rooney’s initial claims, so be sure to judge the video for yourself, which you can watch it in full below.

Look, there's something of a propensity amongst football fans to speculate that there is some sort of 'higher agenda' that goes on within the sport, benefiting certain teams and handicapping others. But as long as there is zero evidence of that being the case in relation to Aguero's winner, then it's hard not to think that supporters are seeing something that simply isn't there. Yes, QPR didn't follow up their punt with a high press as is often the case, but their survival was almost assured at this point, and you can forgive them for dropping off in effort 93 minutes deep into a titanic tussle.