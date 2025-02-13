Just four players have registered more Premier League goals than former Manchester City star Sergio Aguero, who scored a remarkable 184 times in just 275 outings.

With that in mind, it's tough to name many better strikers than the Argentinian in the competition's history. He was lethal in front of goal, which is evident from the numbers, but he was also a reliable linkman up front and had the technical ability to excel in the possession-heavy Citizen's side that dominated English football for years.

It's safe to say Aguero was quite good with his feet, though it turns out he is now quite capable with his hands too. After hanging up his boots in 2021, he has seemingly found a new career in racing, and he will be set to participate in competitive racing in Miami next month.

Related Sergio Aguero Named His All-Time Greatest Football 11 Sergio Aguero snubbed ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo when naming the greatest XI in football history.

Aguero Finds a New Career in Racing

He is set to race a 200mph car next month

In an interview with The Sun, Aguero spoke about his new foray into racing, and the similarities to the sport he previously starred in. He said:

"Football is with your feet, racing is with your hands. But in both racing and football, you have to be very focused and not make ­mistakes.”

The 36-year-old will be behind the wheel of a 200mph Formula E car next month in Miami, facing off against the likes of Brooklyn Beckham and Tom Felton. In preparation for the event, he is currently continuing to perfect his skills with Porsche, both on the track and in simulations.

He is evidently a big supporter of the world of racing too, especially heaping praise on the Ferrari driver and Formula One sensation Lewis Hamilton:

"I hope Hamilton wins all the races and all the championships — this year, next year, every year. For me, he is the best."

Related What Happened to the 5 Players Lionel Messi Called the Best in the World in 2019 The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner named the five best players half a decade ago, but what are they up to nowadays?

Aguero's Career Tragically Ended Early

He announced his retirement at 33

It's warming to see Aguero having found a new sport to dedicate his time to, as many felt he could still have had a few years left in his football career, if not for unfortunate injury setbacks. He had played his last game for Manchester City in the 2021 Champions League final and, distraught after the loss, he decided to depart for Barcelona for a new start.

However, just a matter of months into his contract with the Blaugrana, Aguero was hospitalised following worrying chest pains on the pitch during a league fixture against Alaves. He was substituted and taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with a heart condition that ruled him out of action for three months.

By then, though, he had already played his final game in Barcelona colours, and he decided to hang up his boots after an iconic 18-year senior career.

"I was in good hands of the medical staff who have done their best and have told me the best thing would be to stop playing. "I want to tell everyone I did everything possible to have hope, but there wasn't very much."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Aguero only managed to make five appearances for Barcelona, scoring once, before retiring.

Related The 25 Greatest Strikers in Premier League History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT ranks the 25 greatest strikers in Premier League history, from Luis Suarez and Thierry Henry to Wayne Rooney and Didier Drogba

He won numerous titles and accolades for club and country

It wasn't difficult to see the sheer potential a young Aguero possessed during his early days of terrorising defences for Atletico Madrid. He was awarded the Golden Boy award in 2007, and also helped the Colchoneros to a Europa League title in 2010.

Soon enough, Manchester City came knocking for his signature in 2011, and 10 years at the Etihad saw him become one of the league's greatest-ever centre-forwards. In total, Aguero lifted an FA Cup, six League Cups and a remarkable five league titles.

Sergio Aguero's Career Statistics Appearances 685 Goals 385 Assists 112 National caps 101 National goals 41

Undoubtedly, the most memorable of the five will be the first in 2012, when Aguero netted in the dying embers of the match against QPR on the final day of the Premier League to win the title on goal difference. It was ultimately Manchester City's first competition triumph ever, and the moment itself has been inscribed into the history books as one of the most iconic the sport has ever seen entirely.

For country, Aguero partnered with Argentinian legend Lionel Messi to win the 2021 Copa America title. The country's third-highest all-time scorer, he was just a matter of moments away from World Cup glory as a player too, albeit ultimately losing 1-0 to Germany in the 2014 final.

Had it not been for his forced early retirement, he may well have been involved in Argentina's road to World Cup glory in 2022. Nonetheless, he managed to lift the trophy with many of his former teammates, having tagged along for the journey.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 13/02/2025.