When you think of Manchester City legends, there are a plethora of names that will come to mind from the last decade and a half. From Vincent Kompany to David Silva, the Etihad outfit wouldn’t be where they are today without them, and that also goes for Sergio Aguero.

The Argentine striker was lethal in front of goal and established himself as one of the very best number nines in Premier League history. For a decade, he led the line and guided City to five league titles before deciding to make an emotional move to Barcelona in 2021. When it came time to leave, though, Aguero made sure to do so in the classiest way possible, showing his gratitude to all the backroom staff at the club with a set of incredibly expensive gifts for each and every one of them.

Aguero Gifts Manchester City Staff With Customised Watches

The cheapest watch was reported to be around £1,200

According to a report from The Athletic, it is claimed that Aguero bought more than 60 customised watches to give to all members of the first-team staff at City prior to his departure. The watches, which were either from Tag Heuer or Hublot, each had an engraved message underneath that read, "Gracias! Kun Aguero."

At the time, Tag Heuer's were believed to have cost in the region of £1,200 and £1,650, while the Hublots were retailing at an eye-watering £8,000. This would mean that, based on everyone receiving the cheapest option, the 36-year-old would've parted ways with at least £72,000. However, had all members of staff walked away with the £8,000 Hublot, the total figure would've risen to a staggering £480,000.

One Staff Member Won Aguero's Car In Raffle

With no use for the vehicle, the striker decided to give it away

Aguero's generosity did not stop with the watches, however, as it was also revealed that one lucky member of the backroom team was able to get their hands on the star striker's car. As is often the case in modern-day football, players are able to afford some of the flashiest vehicles imaginable that are inevitably worth a lot of money.

However, with no use for his recently purchased Range Rover Evoque, Aguero decided that rather than recouping any money for it, he would simply auction it off in a club raffle instead. In the end, it was one of the club's kit men who was handed the keys to the car, which was said to be worth approximately £40,000. Incredibly, though, it was discovered days later up for sale on eBay, with a starting price of just £23,000.

All statistics courtesy of Capology - accurate as of 21/02/2025.