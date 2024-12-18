Sergio Aguero scored goals for fun during his 390-game spell with Manchester City. Grabbing the attention of some of the continent’s greatest teams from his free scoring stint at Atletico Madrid, the diminutive Argentine forged a career that many have struggled to emulate in the Premier League.

He's played against plenty of top players across his career and has borne witness to the likes of Eden Hazard, Carles Puyol and Marcelo – but none of the aforementioned triumvirate were mentioned when he named the greatest XI in football history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aguero is the highest-scoring foreign player in Premier League history, having notched 184 strikes in 275 games.

On Manchester City’s YouTube channel, Aguero opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation when picking his personal best XI. Spoiler alert: Cristiano Ronaldo – who has plied his trade for the likes of Manchester United – was not included by the Independiente academy graduate.

Sergio Aguero Named His All-Time Greatest Football 11 Position Name Notable Clubs Nationality GK Oliver Kahn Bayern Munich Germany CB Roberto Ayala Valencia, Napoli, AC Milan Argentina CB Sergio Ramos Real Madrid, PSG, Sevilla Spain CB Fernando Hierro Real Madrid, Bolton Wanderers Spain LM Roberto Carlos Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Inter Milan Brazil CM Xavi Hernandez Barcelona Spain CM Fernando Redondo Real Madrid, AC Milan Argentina RM Andres Iniesta Barcelona Spain LW Diego Maradona Napoli, Barcelona, Sevilla Argentina ST Ronaldo Nazario Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan Brazil RW Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami Argentina

Goalkeeper and Defence

Oliver Kahn, Roberto Ayala, Sergio Ramos, Fernando Hierro

On why he picked Oliver Kahn over the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas, Aguero said: “My goalkeeper would be Oliver Kahn because I’ve always liked him. He’s made history with Bayern Munich and that’s why I picked him.”

Kahn, born and raised in Karlsuhe before heading to Munich in 1994, is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in football history and his frightening presence in between the sticks struck fear into strikers across Europe.

Opting for three at the back, rather than the traditional four-man bank, Fernando Hierro’s aerial threat was not played down by Aguero – neither was Roberto Ayala’s. He said, “Hierro is a legend and he’s good in the air, just like Roberto Ayala.”

Real Madrid and Spain legend Sergio Ramos then completed Aguero’s sturdy three-at-the-back defensive line. Widely admired as one of the greatest tacklers of the 21st century, there were very few forwards that got the better of the tenacious 38-year-old.

“Then Sergio Ramos is a player I like a lot. It’s a courageous back line. They would just need to focus on winning the ball back and passing it to the midfielders.”

Midfield

Roberto Carlos, Xavi Hernandez, Fernando Redondo, Andres Iniesta