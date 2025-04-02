Sergio Aguero's importance in Manchester City's recent era of Premier League dominance cannot be understated. The iconic Argentinian striker led the line for the Cityzens, firing them to five titles with 184 goals in 275 games.

It's a shame Aguero was forced to call time on his career due to a heart problem in August 2022 because he missed out on playing with Argentina at the FIFA World Cup later that year. He was in attendance in Qatar to watch Lionel Messi captain La Abiceleste to glory, celebrating with the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner as he lifted the trophy.

The 36-year-old was a close ally of Messi, and, unsurprisingly, he's in the Barcelona legend's corner in his never-ending 'GOAT' debate with Cristiano Ronaldo. But he also doesn't rate the Real Madrid icon above three other footballing greats he named in a Q&A with UEFA in 2015.

Lionel Messi

Career span: 2004 - Present