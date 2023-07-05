Sergio Aguero is widely considered one of the best strikers of his generation.

The former Argentine star spent more than a decade at Manchester City as a player, where he became the club's all-time top goalscorer.

Aguero won five Premier League's during his time in Manchester, as well as six League Cups and an FA Cup.

He also famously scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner on the season's final day back in 2012, to help City clinch their first-ever Premier League title.

For Argentina, Aguero made more than 100 appearances – scoring 41 goals on his way to becoming his country's third top goalscorer.

Aguero ranks his top three strikers ever

Given his glistening career, it's fair to say that Aguero definitely has expertise when it comes to judging other strikers.

And speaking on a Twitch live stream, the Man City hero revealed the three strikers he considers the best in history.

With a plethora of iconic frontmen to choose from, the Argentine had his work cut out, choosing only three.

It's no surprise, therefore, that there are plenty of big names snubbed from the Argentine's list.

Aguero snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Pele

It's pretty rare to see a list of the best strikers ever and not see Cristiano Ronaldo or Pele on the list, but that's exactly what happened in this case.

To be fair to Aguero, both CR7 and Pele tended to operate across the front line and were often used as inside forwards or wingers during their careers.

But there's still no doubt that both are legendary strikers in their own right.

There's also no room for any of Aguero's former teammates, though this is likely because the Argentine himself often led the line on his own during his playing days.

Meanwhile, other players to have been snubbed by Aguero include Brazilian icon Romario and Hungary's Ferenc Puskas – both of whom feature in the top 10 for the most goals scored by male players in professional football.

Still, despite leaving out some huge names, Aguero was pretty adamant about his top three and there's a very good case for every name that's been included.

Take a look at his podium below, ranked from third to first.

3 Luis Suarez

Coming in third on Aguero's list is former Liverpool and Barcelona legend, Suarez.

The Uruguayan has scored over 500 goals for club and country and is a two-time recipient of the European Golden Shoe.

Having made a name for himself at Ajax initially, Suarez signed for Liverpool in 2011 and established himself as one of the best forwards in the Reds' history.

His remarkable 2013/14 season with the club will forever go down in history as Suarez equalled the Premier League goalscoring record for a single campaign – scoring 31 goals in just 33 games.

This made Suarez a prime target for a number of European clubs, but it was Barcelona that secured his services in the summer of 2014 for a reported £64.98 million.

At Barcelona, Suarez formed a deadly trio with Lionel Messi and Neymar, winning the treble in his debut season in Spain.

He went on to claim a further 10 trophies with the Catalonian side, before signing for Atletico Madrid in 2020 and winning La Liga in his first year with the club.

Suarez is also Uruguay's all-time top scorer and has represented his country at four World Cups.

Hardly a bad résumé.

2 Thierry Henry

While Suarez arguably produced the greatest individual season in Premier League history, Henry is widely considered the best forward to ever grace England's top flight.

Indeed, the Frenchman won the Premier League Golden Boot on a record four occasions and remains Arsenal's all-time leading scorer, with 228 goals in all competitions.

Henry was part of the Gunners' historic Invincibles season in 2003/04 and won two league titles and two FA Cups during his time in England.

Similarly to Suarez, Henry also secured a move to Barcelona from the Premier League and was part of the team's stunning treble in the 2008/09 season.

At international level, Henry's achievements are equally as exceptional.

The 45-year-old won the 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000 and the 2003 Confederations Cup, while also being named French Player of the Year on five occasions.

1 Ronaldo Nazario

For Aguero, there is little doubt about the best striker of all time.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo has taken the game by storm in recent decades, Ronaldo Nazario, nicknamed R9, has influenced a generation of strikers.

A three-time FIFA World Player of the Year, R9 enjoyed a stunning career for the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid.

During his time as a player, he broke the world record transfer fee twice and remains the youngest-ever winner of the Ballon d'Or, having claimed the award when he was just 21.

Brazil's Ronaldo celebrates his second goal against Germany during theWorld Cup final in Yokohama June 30, 2002. Brazil won the match 2-0.REUTERS/Paulo WhitakerPW/GB

Though his club career was exceptional, Ronaldo's international career was truly extraordinary.

In 98 games for Brazil, he scored 62 times and won the World Cup on two occasions.

Sadly, a knee injury meant Ronaldo was inactive for almost three years between 1999 and 2002.

And though his career statistics are still impressive, had he managed to stay fit, then they would no doubt have been even better.

Does Ronaldo deserve to be number one?

Given the abundance of incredible strikers, ranking the best ever is a pretty subjective exercise.

And you certainly can't begrudge Aguero for putting R9 in the top spot.

That being said, the decision to include Suarez above the likes of CR7, even though the Portuguese star has scored more goals than any player in history, will most definitely raise a few eyebrows.

It's also worth noting that Aguero chose not to include himself in his top three.

Many football fans may well have put the Argentine right up there, especially for all the success he achieved with Man City.

Like R9, the Argentine's career was also hampered somewhat by injuries, especially near the end of his career, but there's no denying he's an all-time great and deserves to be in the same bracket as these other iconic strikers mentioned.