Former Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has reacted to Erling Haaland's majestic performance against RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Haaland produced a breathtaking performance – scoring five goals as City thrashed the German side 7-0 to reach the quarter-finals.

The Norwegian equalled Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano's joint record of netting five times in a single Champions League match, but was denied the chance of completing the first-ever European double hat-trick after he was subbed by Pep Guardiola in the 63rd minute.

Speaking afterwards, Haaland joked that he was annoyed his manager had taken off with so long still to play and it seems that Aguero shared his fellow striker's frustrations.

Aguero reacts to Haaland's five goals vs RB Leipzig

Having scored more goals for City than any other player, Aguero is one of City's finest players ever and is a club legend in his own right.

The Argentine, therefore, knows exactly what it's like to play for Guardiola and with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden.

Since retiring, Aguero has started his own Twitch channel and regularly live streams himself watching live football to his audience.

And on this occasion, the 34-year-old reacted in awe to Haaland's showing at the Etihad.

“This crazy guy [Haaland] has scored 5 goals… How crazy this kid is," he says.

However, Aguero also suggested that the Norwegian could have scored even more if he'd been left on the field.

"Pep subbed him out on 63th minute. I would’ve left him on the field because we don’t know.. this kid could’ve scored six or seven goals."

Check out a clip of Aguero's reaction below:

VIDEO: Aguero reacts to Haaland vs RB Leipzig

Haaland breaks City scoring record

Haaland's five goals took his goal tally this season to 39 – meaning he has now scored more than any other City player in a single season.

Tommy Johnson’s record of 38 had previously stood since 1929, but the 22-year-old has blown that record out of the water and it's only March.

Indeed, Haaland currently sits on 28 Premier League goals and has the chance to break Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's record of 34 in one campaign.

The most goals Aguero scored in a single year with City was 33, though he was often plagued with injuries.

But though Haaland has already bettered the City icon in that respect, he has some way to go still if he is to surpass the Argentine's 260 goals overall.