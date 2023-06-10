Sergio Aguero has revealed the $10,000 bet he has placed on the Champions League final.

Manchester City are heavy favourites to beat Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul.

If they do, they will complete a historic treble after already winning both the Premier League and FA Cup.

Unsurprisingly, Aguero is confident his former side can win their first ever European Cup.

However, he's not simply confident of City winning, he think they'll win with a bit of a cushion.

Sergio Aguero's Champions League final bet

That's because he's revealed that he's placed a huge $10,000 bet on City to win by two or three goals.

Having placed $10,000 on the bet, the Argentine would make $9,700 profit.

A simple one-goal win simply wouldn't be enough for Aguero.

Aguero: I wouldn't miss this for the world

Aguero will be watching the Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium, insisting there was no way he'd miss the final.

“I'll be in Istanbul and I wouldn’t miss this game for anything in the world,” said Aguero.

“This time, I'll be one more among a sea of City fans – cheering for the team along with the rest of the crowd. I can’t wait.”

When asked if he was feeling nervous, Aguero replied: “A tiny bit, sure, but I'm also very confident in the team. They've played a magnificent season, and this is the last step for a crowning finish.

“When I see the team, I see a consolidated game plan and very solid performance across all levels.

“This is football, and anything can happen – that being said, I think we've gotten here with the right momentum to get the result we've been looking for.”

Aguero: It'll be a tough match

But he's under no illusion - despite his bet - that it will be a tough match for City.

“It'll be tough, I know that much,” said Kun.

“Reaching the Champions League final is no easy feat. Inter have earned their place for a reason.

“They have a consistently solid defence, they fight tooth-and-nail in the midfield, and their attack is versatile – with the possibilities afforded by Lautaro, Edin and Romelu Lukaku.

“It's important to leave favouritism aside when we get to this stage... but City have arrived with great confidence.

“The lads know what they need to do on the field and that gets my hopes up. The team has fought long and hard to achieve this title for a long time. I hope this is it and that’s why I wouldn’t miss this game for the world.”