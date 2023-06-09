Lionel Messi will play his football in Miami next season.

The Argentine received a big-money offer from Saudi Arabia after leaving Paris Saint-Germain.

He also had offers from unnamed European clubs as well as heavy interest from former side Barcelona.

But in the end Messi decided that his next move would be to play for David Beckham's Major League Soccer side, Inter Miami.

How are Inter Miami performing in Major League Soccer?

Inter Miami have not had too much success since they started competing in Major League Soccer in 2020.

Their struggles have continued in 2022.

The Herons are currently rock bottom in the Eastern Conference having won just five of their opening 16 matches.

They are currently without a manager, with Phil Neville losing his job just days before Messi's arrival was announced.

Sergio Aguero reveals Lionel Messi's reaction to text following Inter Miami move

Messi's best friend and former teammate Sergio Aguero has been in contact with Messi since he announced his move.

Aguero appeared on ESPN Argentina recently where he revealed Messi's reaction to him sending a screenshot of the MLS table.

Aguero revealed, per the Daily Mail: "I spoke to Messi yesterday, I sent him a message with a screenshot of the Eastern Conference standings and I said: ‘Your team is behind! You have to move up to 8th/9th!'"

"Messi cracked up. He said, ‘We have to make the playoffs!'"

The top nine in the Eastern Conference make the end-of-season playoffs.

Inter Miami are currently six points off ninth place Charlotte FC.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see their fortunes change following the arrival of Messi, who is still playing at an extremely high level.

When will Lionel Messi make his Inter Miami debut?

Inter Miami are in desperate need of some inspiration and Messi will no doubt provide that.

The Argentine, who turns 36 years old later this month, will officially become an Inter Miami player on July 5 when the league’s secondary transfer window opens.

He could make his debut against Wayne Rooney's DC United just a few days later.

The legendary footballer is expected to make his home debut against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup on July 21.