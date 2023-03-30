Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero had a scary moment during his Twitch stream on Wednesday evening as he suffered a heart arrhythmia while broadcasting live.

Doctors diagnosed the Argentine striker with the problem after he experienced chest pains during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Alaves in October 2021.

Prior to his switch to Barca, Aguero had spent a decade at the Etihad Stadium, where he became one of the most prolific strikers in Premier League history.

He currently sits fifth on the Premier League's all-time goalscorer list with 184 goals in 275 appearances for City.

As if those staggering numbers weren't enough, Aguero's last-gasp strike against Queens Park Rangers to win the club's first-ever Premier League trophy in 2012 is undeniably the most famous goal in City's history.

To show their appreciation for Aguero's contributions, City unveiled a statue of the player outside the Etihad last summer.

The move to Barcelona was intended to provide Aguero with the chance to play alongside his Argentina teammate - and close pal - Lionel Messi. However, the pair never played together in Catalonia.

Within a month of Aguero's move, Messi was no longer at the club, having been forced out (to join Paris Saint-Germain) because of Barca's awful financial state.

When Aguero's heart issue was discovered he had been a Barcelona player for just four months and only featured in six matches for the club.

A short time later, Aguero would be fitted with a pacemaker and was forced to call time on his glittering career during an emotional press conference at Camp Nou in December of the same year.

The player sobbed when revealing that he would have to hang up his boots on medical advice. A number of key figures from throughout his career gathered for the announcement - including Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Aguero's scary moment while live on Twitch

Since his retirement, Aguero has become a regular on Twitch, regularly sharing his thoughts on the beautiful game with his 4.7 million followers on the popular streaming platform.

Aguero was joined in his studio on Wednesday by popular Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos.

When Aguero briefly paused during their conversation and moved his handto his chest, Llanos immediately noticed that something was wrong.

Per a translation from the Daily Mail, he asked Aguero: "What's up, man?"

"I think... I think... I just had a mini-arrhythmia," replied Aguero.

Understandably, Llanos wanted to know if Aguero required medical assistance.

After waging his finger and taking a moment for the arrhythmia to pass, the Premier League Hall of Famer explained how his pacemaker worked.

"No, no. Because I have a chip and the famous chip will detect it and send a signal [to my heart]."

Thankfully, Aguero was able to complete his stream as planned and showed no ill effects from his scare.

You can watch the moment concerned below.

Video: Sergio Aguero suffers heart arrhythmia on live Twitch Stream