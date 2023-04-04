Sergio Aguero seemed less than impressed while watching a compilation of Cristiano Ronaldo’s greatest ever goals.

Ronaldo has scored some outstanding goals over the course of his illustrious career with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. The legendary forward has netted plenty of beauties while wearing a Portugal shirt, too.

However, Aguero appeared to be unmoved after being made to sit through a Ronaldo goals compilation by Spanish internet celebrity Ibai Llanos during a Twitch stream.

The video featured some of Ronaldo’s most famous goals, including his long-range screamer for Man Utd against FC Porto, his free-kick against Arsenal in the Champions League, and a back-heel from his Madrid days.

Ibai was clearly loving watching Ronaldo’s best goals, but Aguero’s reaction was very different.

Video: Sergio Aguero reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's greatest goals

Aguero is one of Messi's closest friends

Aguero - who played for Manchester City and Barcelona before being forced to retire from football in December 2021, aged 33, due to a heart condition - is obviously a close friend of Lionel Messi.

In fact, Aguero is probably Messi’s closest friend in football, with the possible exceptions of Luis Suarez and Cesc Fabregas.

Aguero has made no secret of the fact that he believes his pal is the greatest footballer of all time and a notably better player than Ronaldo.

What has Aguero previously said about Messi and Ronaldo?

After Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in December, Aguero was quoted by the Manchester Evening News as saying: "I don't think there is any doubt. For me, there were no doubts before the World Cup and much less now. Cristiano has had an extraordinary career and is a very complete athlete. But Leo clearly has been and is the best."

While many football fans around the world might agree with Aguero’s assessment of the age-old Ronaldo vs Messi debate, it could certainly be argued that his nonplussed reaction while watching some of Cristiano’s greatest ever goals was a little unfair.

Aguero was a brilliant goalscorer in his own right, of course, and there’s no doubt that he would love to have scored some - if not all - of the goals on the Ronaldo compilation video.