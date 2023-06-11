Who doesn't love a cold, sassy response? If there were an award for this, Sergio Aguero would win it comfortably, especially after his cameo appearance during last night's Champions League final.

The Manchester City legend joined BT Sport's coverage after the final whistle, mainly to tease Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand!

Jake Humphrey told Aguero that he broke Ferdinand's heart, maybe talking about his iconic late strike against Queens Park Rangers that stopped United from winning the Premier League, or just talking about his old Man City side winning the treble, and Aguero's response and facial expressions were TV gold.

A simple five-word reply cut Ferdinand down even further: "Yeah, I think I did."

Video: Sergio Aguero's cold response to Rio Ferdinand

Aguero then had his attention turned to the match-winner Rodri.

We're not sure City's all-time leading scorer was bothered by who he hurt last night, especially those associated with Manchester United.

Ferdinand could only respond by pretending to strangle the City legend.

It must have been a tough night for Ferdinand to watch City win the Champions League alongside two former City players in Joleon Lescott and Mario Balotelli (Yes, we know, we couldn't believe it either!)

Aguero is perhaps one of the best players to have never won the Champions League. There wasn't a chance he would miss out on the celebrations with his old teammates, though. Having spent 10 seasons at the Etihad Stadium, scoring a whopping 260 goals, it was only right for the Argentine to be in attendance on a historic night for Manchester City.

As for Ferdinand, it's obvious he cares deeply for Manchester United. That's clear in his interviews and post-match analysis. Even when the Red Devils aren't involved, the former England man finds a way of involving his old side in the discussion.

Ferdinand, like any other Manchester United fan, will feel hurt and some form of jealousy that their main rivals have matched their treble of 1999.

City are no longer "the noisy neighbours" and are very much the dominant force, not only in Manchester, but in world football. That will undoubtedly leave a sour taste in Ferdinand's mouth.

Manchester City will no doubt continue to break the hearts of their Manchester counterparts, they have become the unstoppable force, and their first Champions League trophy is likely the start of a juggernaut.