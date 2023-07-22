There was so much excitement ahead of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup clash against Cruz Azul on Friday evening.

The likes of LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams were all in attendance at the DRV PNK Stadium.

They were there to see Lionel Messi make his first appearance for the Major League Soccer outfit.

And Messi put on a show.

The Argentine was named on the bench for the game and the crowd erupted when he entered the fray just after half-time.

Messi went on to score a quite incredible 25-yard free-kick with virtually the last kick of the game to give his side a 2-1 victory.

Sergio Busquets plays exquisite pass to Lionel Messi on Inter Miami debut

Messi wasn't the only player making his Inter Miami debut on Friday evening.

Also making his first outing for David Beckham's side was Sergio Busquets.

While Messi stole all the headlines - and rightly so - Busquets also produced a masterclass.

Busquets was named on the bench and, like Messi, entered the fray in the 54th minute when he replaced David Ruiz.

The legendary midfielder is now 35 years old but oozed class during his time on the pitch.

His best moment came in the 85th minute when he found Messi with a sumptuous pass.

Busquets was given the ball 40 yards out and, without even looking, he played a perfect through-ball to Messi.

Unfortunately his pass did not lead to a goal as Messi's goal-bound effort was blocked by a defender and put out for a corner.

But it was still a brilliant pass and one that shows Busquets still understands Messi's movement, despite not playing together for two years.

Sergio Busquets' classy highlights in Inter Miami vs Cruz Azul go viral

Busquets was his typical calm and composed self throughout his debut.

He picked out his teammates with clever passes time and time again and only gave the ball away on a handful of occasions.

In total, Busquets touched the ball 36 times and completed 30 of his 32 passes, with two of those going down as key passes.

ESPN have posted a video of Busquets' highlights from his debut on Twitter and it shows just how impressive the former Barcelona star was.

The footage has gone viral, attracting over 1.6million views, 5k retweets and 31k 'likes' at the time of writing. View them below...

What next for Sergio Busquets and Inter Miami?

Busquets may now be in the twilight of his career but, if his Inter Miami debut is anything to go by, he is going to find Major League Soccer very, very easy.

Busquets could make his full debut for Inter Miami when they take on Atlanta United FC in their second Leagues Cup Group J clash.

His MLS debut could come on August 21 when Inter Miami welcome Charlottle FC to DRV PNK Stadium.

The Herons are currently rock-bottom in the Eastern Conference and a distant 12 points off qualifying for the playoffs.

They have 12 games remaining to try and get themselves into playoff contention. With Messi and Busquets, you wouldn't bet against them scraping into the post-season.