Highlights Rio Ferdinand has said that Sergio Busquets was responsible for the most embarrassing moment of his career when Manchester United played Barcelona in the 2011 Champions League final.

The former United defender has previously said that the incident made him feel like "a Conference player."

Barcelona won the game at Wembley 3-1, and United's manager Sir Alex Ferguson hailed them as the best team they had faced.

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has revealed the brutal dig Sergio Busquets threw his way as Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona swanned to victory in the 2011 Champions League final, stating that the midfield maestro was responsible for his most embarrassing moment in his football career.

If it wasn’t for the Blaugrana, led by the imperious Guardiola, Ferdinand and his former teammates may have wrapped up their careers with two extra Champions League winners’ medals in their collections. Barcelona’s legendary side, however, beat the Red Devils in the 2009 and 2011 Champions League finals. Goals from Samuel Eto’o and Lionel Messi earned Barca victory over Sir Alex Ferguson’s team in Rome back in 2009 before the sides met again two years later at Wembley.

Guardiola and his players, once again, reigned supreme and lifted the European Cup thanks to a 3-1 win. Wayne Rooney cancelled out Pedro’s opener but Messi and David Villa’s second-half goals ensured a fourth Champions League triumph for the Catalan club.

Busquets’ Sly Dig to Rio in 2011 UCL Final

Rio: ‘I felt so embarrassed’

For Ferdinand and his partner in crime, Nemanja Vidic, they had a particularly tough night. The evening was somewhat humbling for the Premier League outfit, having let off four shots to Barcelona’s 19, all while committing a whopping 16 fouls. On the turf, the likes of Messi and Pedro enjoyed a night terrorising the Englishman and Serb – but when it came to a verbal altercation, it was Busquets who made a brutal dig at the centre-back pair.

Speaking on Sky Bet's Stick to Football, hosted by Ferdinand’s former teammate and compatriot Gary Neville, he relived that dreary night and suggested that he had never been so embarrassed on the pitch throughout his illustrious career thanks to Busquet's insinuation.

"I remember I picked up the ball in a bit of a scuffle with Busquets - it was late on - they were winning. I took the ball off him and the referee blew the whistle or whatever, and he went 'You, Vidic, boom, boom boom', like 'Long ball, long ball, long ball'. "I almost laughed. I felt so embarrassed. I've never been so embarrassed on the pitch."

You can watch the full video below.

This wasn’t the first time that Rio had touched upon that night when Barcelona and Busquets ran rings around them. Speaking during the Euro 2020 semi-final between Spain and Italy at Wembley, the scene of one of Barcelona’s greatest ever performances, Ferdinand insisted he felt 'like a Conference player'.

“We were here at Wembley, and we got abused in that game by Barcelona - they were brilliant. Confidence is low, we’re trying to get the ball back off from a throw-in - ‘Give me the ball, give me the ball! Ah, Ferdinand, [Nemanja] Vidic - *boom, boom, boom*'. I swear I felt like a Conference player. It was unbelievable. I thought ‘Wow, cheers man!’”

Busquets – regarded as one of the greatest Spanish players of all time – was implying that all Ferdinand and Vidic were capable of was hoofing long balls down the pitch. In truth, that wasn’t a fair assessment of either defender. Ferdinand, in particular, was outstanding with the ball at his feet and could have easily played for Barcelona at the peak of his powers.

But Busquets clearly wanted to leave his opponent feeling even more demoralised at the time, and it seems it did the job. The defender-turned-pundit has certainly not forgotten the Spanish midfielder’s cutting words on one of the most difficult nights of his trophy-ladened career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pep Guardiola is one of just 18 managers to have never lost a match against Alex Ferguson, having won both Champions League finals.

Ferguson Waxed Lyrical About Guardiola's Barcelona

‘They’re the best in Europe’

Not only were the Manchester United players awe-struck by Barcelona’s performance when it mattered the most, but as was Ferguson – the manager of some of the best teams in Premier League history. The Scotsman, known for his stubborn and non-negotiable demeanour, spoke glowingly about his opponents after the final whistle, suggesting they were the best team he had ever faced.

"They're the best in Europe, no question about that. In my time as a manager, I would say they're the best team we've faced. Everyone acknowledges that and I accept that. “It's not easy when you've been well beaten like that to think another way. No one has given us a hiding like that. It's a great moment for them. They deserve it because they play the right way and enjoy their football.”

In what was one of the darkest days of his career, even Ferguson couldn’t help but praise his managerial foe, Guardiola, and his players, especially considering Manchester United were chasing shadows for much of the second half. Barcelona passed their opponents to death and thoroughly deserved their victory on the biggest continental stage.