AC Milan defender Davide Calabria has addressed the altercation that nearly saw him clash with manager Sergio Conceicao following the Rossoneri's dramatic 3-2 victory over Parma on Sunday. Stoppage-time goals from Tijjani Reijnders and Samuel Chukwueze helped Milan overturn a 2-1 deficit, securing their first Serie A win at the San Siro since November 30th.

Although the result and the thrilling nature of the comeback should have sparked celebration, footage showed Calabria and Conceicao in a heated exchange after the final whistle, with the manager needing to be restrained by other Milan players. Now, the 28-year-old full-back has offered his side of the story, explaining that the confrontation was the result of a misunderstanding between the pair.

Calabria Apologises For Post-Match Argument With Conceicao

The defender explained what caused the altercation

Speaking to DAZN in a post-match interview, Calabria explained that the issue between he and his manager stemmed from a misunderstanding and the Italian apologised for his part in the matter:

"These are things on the pitch, a misunderstanding between me and the coach, it was the adrenaline of the match but we cleared things up. We sorted things out, it's not the first or the last time you see something like this, these are common things in football. I apologise because it's not a nice thing."

Conceicao is known to have a temper on the touchline, which is what made him such a controversial candidate for the West Ham job to replace Julen Lopetegui prior to Graham Potter's eventual appointment. Calabria had played 77 minutes of the game before being replaced by Luka Jovic as the Serie A giants looked to add more firepower in order to turn the game around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since being appointed as AC Milan manager in December, Conceicao has won five of his seven games in charge.

As of the time of writing, there has been no wonder from the Portuguese coach about the incident.

