Sergio Perez admitted that his confidence in braking in the Red Bull was knocked on the back of his issue in qualifying at the Australian Grand Prix.

A brake issue saw him out in Q1 last time out in Melbourne and he then had to put in a recovery drive in the race from the pitlane to try and salvage points - something he did to a pretty decent level.

This Sunday, he'll be a lot nearer the front, meanwhile, after qualifying third for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and, at a track where you need to be good on the brakes and really trust the car, the Mexican admitted that he is gradually building his confidence back into the RB19 and braking with it after what happened at Albert Park.

"I think I'm getting back my confidence," said Perez in the press conference after the session had finished in Baku.

"What happened in Melbourne really knocked my confidence a bit if I am honest, especially with the long break we had after and then you go straight into qualifying here pretty much. And it's all about braking here and having that confidence under braking but I think I'm getting there."

Street tracks are certainly all about confidence and being committed without pushing things too far over the edge as the walls are there to bite.

Indeed, Nyck de Vries found that out the hard way early on in the quali session as he locked up and slid into the barriers at turn three, whilst Pierre Gasly also whacked the same wall minutes later to ruin his own qualifying.

No such issues for Perez, though, and he'll be looking forward to trying to close the gap in the championship standings over the course of the weekend, with plenty of points on offer.

This weekend sees the first Sprint of the season, with the top eight scoring points on Saturday, and so Perez will be aiming to use both that opportunity and, of course, the Grand Prix to chip away at his team-mate Max Verstappen's lead in the standings.

This is a circuit that Perez has won at before, too, and he has also scored multiple podiums in Baku as well, so he will be surely feeling that confidence coming back more and more as we head deeper into the weekend.

Up next, then, is the Sprint Shootout on Saturday, which sets the grid for the Sprint itself later on in the afternoon.