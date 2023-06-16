F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi has told Sergio Perez to take some heed of the advice he once gave Ayrton Senna as he bids to get his championship challenge back on track.

Perez started this season in positive fashion but a couple of slip-ups in recent weeks, most notably in Monaco, combined with the relentless form of Max Verstappen means that the Dutchman is now 53 points clear in the title fight as we head into the Canadian GP.

Realistically, though still quite early in the season, Perez now cannot afford any more mistakes if he is to overturn the deficit and win the championship, which is obviously going to be difficult.

That said, Fittipaldi has given some advice to Checo in his bid to try and turn things around, and it's similar to what he once told the great Senna during his F1 career:

"Mentally, sometimes, for any athlete it's difficult to go through this period. Plus dealing with the criticism is difficult," the Brazilian said to Vegas Insider.

"I remember at one point, in late 80s, Ayrton was in my home in Miami Beach. He told me ‘Emerson, I'm really upset with people saying this and that. If I go to another team, I'm in a situation with Ron Dennis and then I read these journalists from different places write stupid things.’

"I could see Ayrton was really affected as an athlete. We all get affected by that.

I gave Ayrton this advice - 'focus on your driving and when you arrive at the paddock, nobody cares what people said about you. You just have to go and drive and not be affected by people who are going to judge you. You have to be yourself back again in the cockpit.'

"I think Checo Perez needs to go with the same attitude and go back.

"I have had that in my life, any professional athlete at the highest level, you have people that criticise you. It's normal. But if you start looking, reading, thinking about it, then it's a big problem.

"I told Ayrton, don't look at any newspapers, just enjoy your driving. Go back to do what you do best - drive a racecar. And I think Checo has to do this."

Some good advice from Fittipaldi, and Perez certainly needs to do something to arrest the slide he is on.

Let's see if he can make a start towards doing that this weekend.