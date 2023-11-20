Highlights F1 racing has been hosted in the US three times in the same year, with Miami, Austin, and Las Vegas hosting the events.

The introduction ceremony before the races involved UFC announcer Bruce Buffer introducing the drivers, but it led to an awkward moment when Sergio Perez misunderstood and thought he was going to be interviewed.

Some fans and drivers have criticised the showy and circus-like nature of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, feeling that it takes away from the actual race and lacks the passion and emotion seen at other tracks.

For the first time in 40 years, F1 racing has been hosted in the US three times in the same calendar year, first in Miami, then Austin, and most recently, in Las Vegas. These US occasions have certainly put on a show, notably by hosting a pre-race introduction ceremony to announce the drivers, but what exactly this entailed left some drivers very confused.

The introduction ceremony was first trialled in Miami in May, taking inspiration from other big sporting events. This time around on the streets of the Vegas strip, the task fell to the legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer to introduce drivers one-by-one, who would then get into classic cars parked behind him and drive a lap of the circuit, a standard before any F1 race.

Bruce Buffer & Sergio Perez's awkward moment

But it created a very awkward moment when Sergio Perez’s name was announced. The Red Bull man walked out with a huge smile on his face, clearly under the impression that he was about to be interviewed. The two awkwardly stood side by side with neither one saying anything, Buffer politely waiting for Perez to move along so he could announce the next driver. Perez then started to look around in confusion, taking a few awkward seconds to realise that an interview wasn’t on the cards. As he started to walk away, Buffer took the opportunity to announce fellow Red Bull driver Max Verstappen.

F1 shared a clip of the interaction on social media and fans have reacted in their droves, one commenting: “Checo looks traumatised at the end man,” while another added: “What on earth has F1 become? This whole weekend has been a cringe-fest shambles of epic proportions! What on earth were they thinking?”

The introduction ceremony of the Las Vegas Grand Prix was just an element of showbiz that characterised an event that fans and drivers alike have called a ‘show’ and a ‘circus,’ that is really taking away from the race itself. Max Verstappen has been among its biggest critics, sharing: “A show element is important, but I like emotion. When you go to Spa, Monza, they have a lot of emotion and passion. I understand that fans need something to do as well around the track. But I think it’s more important that you actually make them understand what we do as a sport, because most of them just come to have a party."

Regardless of his thoughts on the added showbiz, Verstappen still managed to come out on top, recording his 18th win of the season. Despite starting the Las Vegas Grand Prix from 11th place on the grid, Perez himself fought back, leading the race by lap 21 before eventually being overtaken by his teammate and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, to finish in third place.