Sergio Perez admitted he wasn't feeling great after being eliminated from Q2 in qualifying for the Canadian Grand Prix.

Perez started this season in decent form and there were some hopes that he might have been able to battle Max Verstappen for the world championship but, right now, those hopes are dangling by a thread.

The Mexican is 53 points off of his team-mate in the standings and will once again need to clamber up the field on Sunday after being eliminated at the Q2 stage of qualifying here in Montréal.

It's the third straight race weekend where he has failed to make it into Q3 and, given the car at his disposal, he will know that that is not really good enough.

Asked how he was feeling after the session, he admitted:

"[I'm] definitely not feeling great. [We're] not going through a great moment but we've come back before and tomorrow is a new opportunity to hopefully get back into very strong points."

READ MORE: George Russell reveals hilarious Daniel Ricciardo antics during FP2 session in Canada

"I think today, what happened was just a mess, really. I think being half a lap earlier here and there the picture would have looked a lot different you know, and I think yesterday we had a good day. So yeah, we just have to keep our heads down and it will come to us."

READ MORE: Esteban Ocon reveals details of Jeremy Clarkson visit as presenter makes good on F1 bet

With Verstappen starting on pole for tomorrow's race, Checo is looking down the barrel of more lost ground in the championship and, actually, he risks losing P2 in the standings more than anything else with Fernando Alonso 18 points behind him and in with a great chance of another podium finish tomorrow.

It is a really testing time of Checo's character and mentality and he'll be aiming to rise to the challenge and get some good points tomorrow - though even that is starting to become not enough in the face of the dominance of his Dutch team-mate.