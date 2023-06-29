Former F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi says that Sergio Perez needs to get his act together after some recent tough results for Red Bull.

Perez started this season in decent form and there were hopes that he might be able to take the fight to Max Verstappen, with the other nine teams on the grid not in possession of cars capable of challenging the Red Bull.

As we head towards July, though, Perez has lost serious ground in the title race to his team-mate, and instead has Fernando Alonso breathing down his neck in terms of the standings.

With that all in mind, then, Perez needs a clean weekend to try and build some momentum as we head into a period of four races in the next five weeks, and Fittipaldi had this to say on the Mexican - via wettfreunde:

"Max has the momentum and is on the way to his third World Championship. I'm sure racing there he'll have extra motivation. The team will be under tremendous pressure as well.

"He doesn't need more motivation or confidence than what he has now but I hope Sergio Perez does well.

"Perez has to get his act together. He needs results. He needs to perform. Motor racing, like any other sport, people don't remember three-four GPs, they remember the last grand prix. Racing has a very short memory. But I'm sure he'll run strong."

Time will tell as to what Perez can do this weekend as Red Bull look to get another strong result at their home circuit here in Austria.

There'll be thousands of Dutch fans to cheer on championship leader Max Verstappen but Perez will also have a number of Mexican fans in the stands hoping to see him return to form.

Red Bull have revealed that Perez missed Thursday at the track because of an illness but in taking the day off they will be hoping that he'll be able to return to full fitness for Friday, with qualifying taking place tomorrow as we plunge straight into a Sprint weekend.