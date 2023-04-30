The Azerbaijan Grand Prix might have proven a dull affair in the main on Sunday afternoon in Baku, but looking long-term it might prove to be an important footnote in what we hope will be an exciting championship duel.

Understandably, many are of the opinion that Red Bull are going to storm to both championships this season, and round four of the campaign on the shores of the Caspian Sea has done little to really suggest otherwise, with Sergio Perez winning both the Sprint and the Grand Prix, whilst Max Verstappen took third in Saturday's event and second on Sunday - and he was only third yesterday largely because of a hole in the sidepod of his RB19.

The Bulls were in a class of their own on Sunday and, once out on their own in P1 and P2 after clearing pole-sitter Charles Leclerc, they showed just how far ahead they are in terms of performance, with the team-mates pushing one another in the battle for victory and leaving everyone else in their wake.

Leclerc described his race as 'lonely' because of that, and he'd have no doubt felt a little bored at times during the GP in what was far from a classic, especially by Baku's standards.

However, we do have embers of hope that a season-long championship fight in-house between the Red Bull drivers can play out, and it's Checo who needs to be fanning them.

Obviously, Max Verstappen is without question the championship favourite this year given his record over the past two seasons, and so many are looking to Perez this year to try and put up a fight - four rounds in he is more than holding his own.

The pair have two Grand Prix wins apiece to their names this year and are separated by just six points in the standings - they'd perhaps be even closer but for a brake issue that Perez had that ruined his Australian GP qualifying prospects at the start of April.

Right now, the Mexican is pretty much matching Max stride for stride in these early stages of the championship, and with repeated reassurance from team boss Christian Horner that there's no team orders currently at play, Perez has the chance to really take the fight to his team-mate in 2023.

It's certainly what fans of F1 are desperate to see play out, as otherwise we might well be clutching at straws for excitement in truth in terms of this campaign.

Whilst the midfield battle is close and the fight between Ferrari, Aston Martin, and Mercedes is a very intriguing one, that all counts for little in the grand scheme of things when it comes to what really brings the fans to watch F1.

A championship fight is what sells tickets and gets audiences around their televisions, and F1 themselves will be hoping alongside followers of the sport that we're going to get one of those epic team-mate battles we've seen in the past that have provided great entertainment amid the predictability of one team being utterly superior to the rest of the field.

Of course, the likes of Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin will be trying to get into the mix as soon as they can but right now there appears simply, and this is crazy to think with another 19 races to go, not enough time for them to really get into the championship fight - bar some spectacular shooting of their own feet by Red Bull, which doesn't seem massively likely.

If in Saudi Arabia, Perez's other venue for victory so far this year, there was a feeling Verstappen may have won had he not started in the bottom half of the field, here in Baku the Mexican showed that he can have the measure of the Dutchman when they're both at the front from the off. Of course, the Safety Car period meant that Verstappen lost the lead to Perez but he had more than enough time to regain position and simply could not.

Yes, Azerbaijan is a track that Perez seems to enjoy more than most - he has had five podiums here now and is the only multiple winner of the Grand Prix - but he still held his nerve for the duration of the event with his team-mate pushing hard in behind, and ultimately the Dutchman was unable to make an impression.

The two might have had some minor flare ups in the past, but they do seem to get on and are working together well for the team, so we might not see the sparks of a Prost/Senna or a Hamilton/Rosberg fight - though who is to say that won't change if and when we get to the potentially crucial final races in the year - but ultimately if they can be close on track and push back and forth for the duration of this season, we could yet get an exciting campaign to remember.

Up next, Miami next weekend.