Sergio Perez could not hide his disappointment with himself after crashing in the early stages of qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix.

Perez won the 2022 edition and is somewhat a street track specialist and, with Max Verstappen leading the standings, he would have been hoping to use those factors to try and inspire a third race win of the campaign.

Instead, though, the Mexican lost it at turn one and found himself out of qualy before it had really begun, with the one lap he had managed to set not fast enough to beat anyone in the first part of the session thanks to a quickly evolving circuit.

Indeed, he'll line-up P20 for tomorrow's race - though team principal Christian Horner has hinted a pitlane start might be required given a chassis change may be needed.

Whichever way you look at it, though, the Mexican is really up against it to even get points tomorrow, and he clearly knew how costly the crash will likely prove, as he spoke to the press here in Monte-Carlo after the session:

"I cannot believe what I've done," said Checo.

"It just caught me by surprise just getting that rear out of shape, especially really late into the corner. It's how we were trying to get the lap time out of it, but I just went over the limit and I became a passenger."

Perez's team-mate Max Verstappen will lead them away tomorrow afternoon, meanwhile, after a stunning final sector in what was his last push lap.

The Dutchman touched the barriers on several occasions but got away with it to overturn a two-tenth deficit to Fernando Alonso in the final corners to snatch pole away from the Spaniard.

It could be maximum damage in terms of the title race that Perez suffers, then, and suddenly a large gap could open up leaving the Mexican with plenty of catching up to do.