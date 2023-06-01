Sergio Perez remains firmly believing in his world title bid in 2023 despite the large setback he suffered in Monaco.

The Mexican came away from the last round of the championship with no points to show for his efforts after ruining his weekend with a shunt early in qualifying on Saturday.

Indeed, he couldn't recover to finish inside the top ten over the 78-lap GP and now finds himself 39 points behind Max Verstappen in the other Red Bull.

With 16 races still to go this season, that of course is not an insurmountable lead for Perez to try and deal with but the Red Bull is the fastest car on the grid and Verstappen makes very few mistakes at the wheel of it.

Indeed, Perez needs to make sure he does not now let Verstappen build momentum over the next few weeks in the championship, and instead needs to try and better some of his results at the coming races.

Ahead of the Spanish GP - a race that he'll be looking to respond at - Perez was asked about his belief in his title challenge and also whether he genuinely feels he can match, and beat, Verstappen consistently enough as is required to take the title:

"I've been a match to Max since the beginning of the season in one way or another," said Perez in reply.

"Sometimes better, sometimes worse, and it's what I believe. It's what you have to believe. I think being teammates with Max, it's probably the toughest thing you could have because he is the driver that is on most form of all but I do believe it's possible to beat him."

There's no doubting that Perez has the tools available to him to win the title this season with the Red Bull car the strongest package out on track.

However, in Verstappen he has a formidable team-mate that has got two world titles under his belt and that very rarely makes errors, making him a very tough opponent to get the better of.

Perez knows that, though, and it's now down to him to try and make inroads into the championship lead the Dutchman has before the current champ is over the horizon.