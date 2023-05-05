Sergio Perez has had a fine start to the 2023 campaign and the Mexican is saying all the right things to suggest he's ready for a title fight.

The Red Bull driver has had to play the number two role for the duration of his time with the team so far, with Max Verstappen winning the last two championships, but it looks as though this year he is currently on course to make it an even fight and prevent any hierarchy establishing itself.

Indeed, he has the same number of wins as Verstappen so far this year in terms of Grands Prix, and is just six points behind the Dutchman in the standings as we head into Miami this weekend.

And, fresh off of the back of victory in Baku last time out, it's clear he is in a very positive frame of mind heading into round five of the championship.

Speaking here in Miami ahead of the weekend, Perez revealed the work he's done to address some of his weaknesses in 2022:

“One of my weaknesses last year was looking after the tyres," said the Mexican. "So during the winter I sat down with my engineers to go through things because last year I was pretty disappointed. I think we managed to understand a lot of things and we’ve been much better in that regard this year.”

Checo has been dubbed the tyre whisperer in the past so to hear him say he felt as though he was struggling with the tyres last year is quite the revelation:

"I had to learn a lot on how to look after the tyres in a Red Bull car," he continued.

"I think in my first year of 2021 I got better towards the end but 2022 with the regulation change I was not able to look after them properly. I feel now that I’m much better in my understanding of a Red Bull car. I feel much more like a Red Bull driver.”

Certainly, the evidence is there to see that Checo appears to have got back on top of the tyres with a fine win in Baku last weekend, which saw team-mate Max Verstappen unable to put any real level of pressure on him for the lead.

This weekend is another chance for Perez to underline his title credentials, then, and if he can win in Miami then perhaps we really do have a title fight to look forward to in 2023.