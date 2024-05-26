Highlights The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix was hampered very early on by a massive crash on the very first lap, leading to a red flag and a huge clear up.

Sergio Perez and two Haas drivers were involved in the major collision due to the tight nature of the track.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. drove off track first, forcing a yellow flag, before the big crash prompted a red flag, displaying the severity of the accident.

The Monaco Grand Prix always comes with chaos and drama, and the 2024 edition was no different, with the race being red flagged during the very first lap after Red Bull's Sergio Perez was involved in a huge crash with the two Haas drivers, Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

Due to all drivers being close together from the start, and the very first corner on the track being rather tight, getting away unscathed is a big ask for all racers, and it wasn't possible this time around, with Perez and the two Haas drivers the main victims.

It was actually Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr who drove off the track first, leading to a yellow flag, but just moments later, a red flag was waved after the humungous crash that took place further down the pecking order.

What was left of the cars made it very apparent and very clear that a huge crash had taken place and that a red flag had to be waved. Perez' Red Bull had lost three of its four wheels, and was also crunched up like it had been taken to the recycling tip.

Video: Huge Crash at Monaco Grand Prix

As can be seen in the above video footage and the still image, the damage to the Red Bull was absolutely huge, as was the same for the two Haas', with the three of them officially out of the race, even once it eventually resumes.

Due to the collision, and all the debris that fell onto the track following the crash, there was a huge delay and a huge break in proceesings, with the race marshalls clearing up everything from wheels, to barriers, to parts of all three of the Formula 1 vehicles.