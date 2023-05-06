Double F1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi believes that Sergio Perez will be starting to worry Max Verstappen in the title race.

The Red Bull pair are separated by just six points in the championship standings ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, with Perez taking victory in both the Azerbaijan Sprint and the Grand Prix itself in Baku last time out.

Clearly, the Mexican is in good form but he is going to have to put in some effort to topple Verstappen, who is already widely seen as one of the most talented drivers we've ever seen in the sport.

For Fittipaldi, a man who has won as many titles as Verstappen, though, Perez will be giving the Dutchman plenty to think about.

Speaking to MyBettingSites.co.uk, the Brazilian said:

"I'm sure Max is starting to get worried.

"It showed in Baku, to me, the last 20 laps, that Checo was really driving it to the limit as well as Max. And Max could not reduce the gap.

"They're really working hard and Checo did a fantastic job at a very difficult track. You're only a few centimetres from the wall on just about every corner. You have to be very precise and confident and Checo proved that."

Miami is up next, then, with Monaco not far away either, and Fittipaldi believes both circuits could play into Perez's hands:

"We're in Miami and soon we'll be in Monaco - two tracks that Checo could be very fast.

"There will be a lot of competition between Max and Checo in Miami. Checo has a good chance to win.

"If he wins again, he'll make Max very concerned. Max will think that he's there and he's very strong. It will be very interesting."

Qualifying is just around the corner here in Miami, meanwhile, and it was Verstappen who was looking strongest of all on Friday, with him going nearly fourth tenths faster than anyone else in FP2 - a session that usually gives a good indication of true pace for the weekend.

Certainly, Verstappen is going to prove very hard indeed for Checo to overcome this year, but all the Mexican can do is keep applying the pressure and keeping Max honest over the coming weeks and see what happens.

Perez certainly seems about as confident and as settled as he has ever been in the Red Bull car, and that is translating into results at the start of this season.