Red Bull Racing are set to let go of Sergio Perez at the end of the 2024 Formula 1 season, according to the latest reports. The Mexican driver, who joined the Milton Keynes-based team back in 2021 as the replacement for Alex Albon, has endured a difficult campaign and failed to keep up with teammate Max Verstappen in the Drivers' Championship.

With just one race to go in the 2024 calendar - the Abu Dhabi GP on the 8th December - Perez finds himself sitting eighth in the standings, behind his teammate and both McLaren, Ferrari and Mercedes drivers. His struggles have negatively impacted Red Bull's position in the Constructors' Championship, and the team have now decided to cut ties with the 34-year-old.

Red Bull to Let Sergio Perez Leave After Abu Dhabi GP

The Mexican's three-year could still continue in a different role

As per ESPN sources, Christian Horner and co have decided to move on from Perez for next season and will look to replace the former Force India driver by the start of the 2025 campaign. Horner, who is the Team Principal at Red Bull, hinted at the possibility of a driver change following Sunday's Grand Prix in Lusail:

"I'm going to let Checo [Perez] come to his own conclusions; nobody's forcing him one way or another. It's not a nice situation for him to obviously be in."

Things were looking more positive for Perez in Qatar as he began to work his way through the top 10. However, he was ultimately forced to retire after he claimed to have 'lost drive' while attempting to warm up a fresh set of tyres. It is believed that the driver will sit down with Horner and racing advisor Helmut Marko to discuss next steps after the final grand prix of the season.

Perez actually signed a contract extension that was set to see him through the 2025 calendar. Should he not have a seat, it is expected that Checo won't be fired outright by Red Bull, but will instead move into an ambassadorial role. Potential replacements for Perez's seat include RB drivers Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda, as well as a potential return for the man whom Perez originally replaced, Alex Albon.

Sergio Perez F1 Career Teams Sauber, McLaren, Force India/Racing Point, Red Bull Races Entered 281 Race Wins 6 Podiums 39 Career Points 1638

