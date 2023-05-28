Sergio Perez cut a naturally downbeat figure at the end of the Monaco Grand Prix, with him saying that he cannot afford another pointless weekend if he is to stand a chance of winning the world title this season.

Perez was, and still is, second in the standings as we come out of the Monaco GP weekend but he finds himself 39 points off of his team-mate Max Verstappen now with the Dutchman taking victory in Monte-Carlo in the changeable conditions.

Indeed, through the entire race the reigning champion looked in total control and his lead was never really threatened, with Fernando Alonso coming home a distant second ahead of Esteban Ocon in third.

Perez, meanwhile, suffered a really attritional race which saw him get only as far as P16 come the end of the 78 laps, with him involved in a number of scrapes and bumps along the way.

A weekend he'll want to forget, then, which is in stark contrast to how he was feeling at the end of the 2022 edition of this race, and he could not hide his disappointment at things after the chequered flag:

“We paid the price for my mistake [in qualifying] and that’s been very costly.

“I just have to apologise to my whole team because it is unacceptable to have this kind of mistake.

“I have to move on and learn from it. I cannot afford another zero [points result] in the championship.”

Perez's response to this weekend will tell us a lot about his championship chances.

He was always going to be up against it this season given the sheer talent of Max Verstappen and now there is a gap that has opened up in the championship, with the Dutchman a win and a bit clear in terms of points.

If that grows further in the next few races, Red Bull might start to think about pulling rank and protecting the Dutchman's lead, which would of course set us up for a pretty tame fight for the title.

Indeed, an important few races await Perez as he looks to respond and he has at least got a minimal time to wait to post his reply to this weekend, with the Spanish Grand Prix taking place in Barcelona in seven days from now.