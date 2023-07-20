Sergio Perez has given his reaction to the news that Daniel Ricciardo is back in F1.

News broke fairly soon after the British Grand Prix that Ricciardo would be coming in at AlphaTauri and replacing Nyck de Vries, who was adjudged to be not doing a good enough job alongside Yuki Tsunoda from the handful of races that he drove for the team at the start of this season.

Certainly, a ruthless decision however you look at it and one that serves as a reminder that Red Bull are not afraid to make big calls whenever they feel that they need to be made.

Ricciardo, then, joins Tsunoda and both drivers know that an impressive performance for the rest of the year, coupled with Perez potentially not finding his form once more in the Red Bull, could set them up with a chance to join the parent team - though the Mexican's contract runs until the end of 2024 and his fate and future remains very much in his hands.

Naturally, then, he was asked about Ricciardo's return, and De Vries' exit, ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend this afternoon at the Hungaroring, and this is what he had to say:

"Well, [I'm] sorry for Nyck, he had a very short experience which was quite brutal.

"In that regard, I think he had a very short experience [this time], but you never know what the future will hold for him and it is just how it is in Formula One.

"And on the other hand I'm also happy for Daniel, I think he is very motivated to be back. So well done to him. And yeah, I think it's a great opportunity for him.

"From my side, it doesn't change anything. I drive for Red Bull, there's not just Daniel, there's Yuki, and there is more than half of the grid who will love to drive for Red Bull so it doesn't change anything."

Perez was also asked about the particularly short nature of De Vries' time in F1, to which he responded:

"It's really hard to balance it out. I think sometimes there are some drivers that have a bit more time than others, just because of circumstances. I think Nyck was very unlucky that Daniel was available. I think it was a good opportunity for Red Bull bring Daniel in."

As for Perez, he will be eager to try and get a clean weekend in and make sure that he gives Max Verstappen a run for his money in the other Red Bull, as well as keeping those behind them at bay.

Perez has struggled with qualifying in recent weeks and that has scuppered his chances of challenging for race victories, which the car is obviously very capable of doing given they have won every single GP this year.

Perez knows what is at stake, then, but also knows if he ups his game once more he should be absolutely fine in terms of his future - so let's see what transpires.