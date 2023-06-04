Sergio Perez had a difficult qualifying session which saw a mistake condemn him to elimination during Q2, with him set to start the race from P11.

After Monaco qualifying consigned Perez to an eventual pointless race finish last weekend, he'll have been eager to have a really strong weekend to get his title challenge back on track.

However, whilst team-mate and standings leader Max Verstappen has topped every session and sits on pole for this afternoon's GP - having set a lap nearly half a second quicker than anyone else in qualifying, Perez needs to put in a comeback of sorts to score some decent points himself.

In the Red Bull, and at a track that is far more open than the street circuit around Monte-Carlo, though, he should still earn a decent enough finish all things considered.

Looking ahead to the race, Perez said to the press in Barcelona:

"There are a lot of cars out of position so it could quite an interesting race. It's frustrating but it's not Monaco so we can race and get a lot of points.

"[High tyre deg] should help us or the racing in general, [the last corner is] quite a fast corner and the tyres are really sensitive to temperature so it could be quite tricky."

Meanwhile, via a Red Bull press release, the Mexican added:

“It hasn’t been a straightforward weekend, the conditions were quite tricky and I wasn’t that comfortable in qualifying. I’ve been trying to modify my driving style quite a bit this weekend and as soon as we had some variable conditions it put us on the back foot and I just couldn’t get the full potential out of the car.

"Going into turn 5, the track was a little bit damp and I just lost the rear and went into the gravel, so we ended up losing a bit of time which was very costly for us. That incident meant that the tyres were too hot on my final lap and it was hard to come back from. However, I think anything is possible and we will try everything we can to recover the position and progress through the field. I am looking forward to the race and I think we should be able to get some good points and hopefully get on the podium.”

Perez should still finish on the podium with the car he has at his disposal, and that'll be a decent job of damage limitation in terms of the title fight.