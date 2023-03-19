Sergio Perez made quite the statement with the manner in which he recorded his latest F1 victory in Saudi Arabia, making it clear to Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen that he is more than up for a title duel this year.

One thing now seems certain this season in F1, even if we are only two races in, and that's that the title already looks bound to be heading to one of the drivers for the Milton Keynes based team.

After dominating in Bahrain, the Red Bull RB19 was again in a class of one in Saudi Arabia this weekend, with Perez able to lead from the front, after a brief battle with Fernando Alonso where he had to reclaim P1, whilst Verstappen carved his way through the field from P15 with ease and with incredible speed when his DRS was in use in particular.

Had a Safety Car period not bunched the field up during the race, we'd have likely seen the pair earn their latest one-two by an even bigger margin but, even so, it is quite apparent that only poor reliability issues, uncharacteristic mistakes, or a potentially unprecedented level of improvement mid-season from one of the other teams will stop them from taking both championships.

That said, then, the feeling has been that the 2023 crown is there for the taking for Max Verstappen, given his dominant 2022 campaign and his status as the current leading driver on the grid.

Indeed, feelings similar to those that existed around a number of Lewis Hamilton's and Michael Schumacher's seasons for Mercedes and Ferrari respectively when at the height of their dominance have been evoked around Max and Red Bull, and when such a campaign rolls around it is up to the team-mate in the other car to try and stand up and make a championship fight of it.

No team-mate ever managed it with Schumacher when he was at Ferrari, and only Nico Rosberg bettered Hamilton at Mercedes in an epic, taxing 2016 title duel that left the German so exhausted by the end he retired from the sport.

It's clear, then, that if we're going to have a title fight this season Perez is going to have to be the man to make it happen, and on Sunday evening in Jeddah he suggested he might well have the mettle to do it.

Of course, it's early days in the campaign and Verstappen has largely had the edge over Perez during their time together as team-mates but the Mexican should take positives where he can, and he certainly can do that on the back of his win in Saudi.

After retaking the lead from Alonso early on in the race, he controlled the rest of the Grand Prix, showing strong pace and consistency and, when he had the recovering Verstappen behind him for the second portion of the race, he was unperturbed.

He maintained a gap of around five seconds to the Dutchman right to the chequered flag, with both drivers told by Red Bull that they were allowed to push one another to the end.

Indeed, Verstappen never really made inroads to Perez's lead once he had acquired P2 and the Dutchman now leads the championship by a single point after nicking the fastest lap bonus with a rapid final tour of the circuit.

This was the first time Perez has won a race with Verstappen finishing in second, with his past victories often seeing him pick up the pieces after some kind of misfortune had befallen Max.

In some ways, that was the case again in Saudi with Verstappen starting the race down in P15 but, ultimately, with the Safety Car period in mind the two were in very close proximity out on track with plenty of the race left to go and the opportunity was there for the reigning champ to reel in his team-mate and take victory for himself.

Perez, though, drove a fine GP out in front to bolster hopes we may yet get a championship fight this season - neutrals will be praying that this is just the tip of that particular iceberg.