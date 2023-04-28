Sergio Perez revealed that the setting sun during the delayed qualifying session in Azerbaijan was blinding him whilst driving.

The Red Bull man will start third on the grid for Sunday's Grand Prix in Baku, with team-mate Max Verstappen starting in second and Charles Leclerc lining up in pole position in the Ferrari.

A track that Perez has gone really well at over the years, with the highlight being his win in 2021, he will feel as though he has a good chance of moving forwards come lights out on Sunday, and revealed that on Friday his qualifying session was hampered a bit by the setting sun.

Qualifying was delayed past its intended 6pm (local) finishing time thanks to two separate red flags caused by crashes from Nyck de Vries and Pierre Gasly, both in Q1, and by the end of the session the sun was starting to dip.

Of course, there was still plenty of light in which running could be completed but the bigger issue was the angle at which the sun was for portions of the circuit, with Perez revealing after qualifying that he was struggling to see through the tight and twisty castle section.

He said:

"It was pretty much blind going through the chicane by the castle and it was pretty difficult. But I had a reference so I knew where to stick it and it worked out alright."

Of course, having driven through there multiple times both this year and in the past, Perez would have had a good instinct on where to place the car, as he says, but it's still nonetheless impressive that he, and the other drivers who were competing in Q3, could move with such precision at speed despite the light impeding them.

It's not the first time we've seen the qualifying session in Baku delayed, either, with previous years seeing lengthy sessions play out largely thanks to drivers having incidents with the walls.

Indeed, that was the case here again today with De Vries going into the barriers nose-first after locking up at turn three, whilst Gasly also fell foul of that corner minutes later as he slammed the wall with the right-hand side of his car, causing serious damage to the suspension and rear wing.

The corner will be one to watch for incidents over the rest of the weekend, then, with the Sprint Shootout up next on Saturday afternoon.