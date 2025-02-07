Sergio Ramos has revealed why he will wear the number 93 on the back of his shirt at Liga MX side, Monterrey. After months without a club, it was announced on Thursday that the Real Madrid legend was taking his talents to Mexico and signing a one-year contract with Monterrey. The side are managed by former Manchester City defender, Martin Demichelis and currently sit 10th in Liga MX.

Adding a player of Ramos' stature is a huge get for the side. Throughout his career, he's represented several major teams and shone on the grandest stages for the likes of Madrid and Spain. He's an icon at the Santiago Bernabeu and his time with Los Blancos has actually played a part in his decision to don an unusual shirt number while he's playing at Monterrey.

Related Sergio Ramos Named His GOAT After Playing With Ronaldo and Messi Sergio Ramos made his decision on the GOAT debate after playing with both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ramos Will Wear 93 to Celebrate His Champions League Final Goal

He scored in the 93rd minute during the 2014 final to force extra time

Throughout Ramos' stint with Madrid, which ran from 2005 to 2021, the Spaniards established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the Champions League and lifted the trophy on four separate occasions during his time there. As a defender, he played a significant role in each triumph, but none more so than in 2014 when he actually got on the scoresheet during the final against Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Ramos played 671 games for Real Madrid

With Los Blancos trailing to their city rivals on the night, the defender levelled things up in the 93rd minute to send the match to extra time, where his team turned things around and scored three more goals to win 4-1. It is one of the highlights of Ramos' illustrious career and it's a moment he clearly still remembers fondly. Following his move to Monterrey, it was reported that he will wear the number 93 in honour of the minute in which he scored that equalising goal during the 2014 Champions League final.

Real Madrid Have Responded to the Gesture

They paid tribute to Ramos on social media

Following Ramos' decision to wear number 93 in honour of his goal for Real Madrid, the club paid tribute to him on social media and shared the story with their fans. Via the club's official X (Twitter) account, they said:

"Sergio Ramos will play for CF Monterrey. The number chosen by a legend of our club: our 93rd minute. A tribute to all Real Madrid fans, a memory of a moment that changed our history. Always grateful, @SergioRamos. Good luck and success."

It's a moment that will live long in the memory of Madrid fans and now, it's one that will be celebrated every single time Ramos takes to the field with his new club.