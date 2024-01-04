Highlights Sergio Ramos expresses frustration towards Sevilla fans for interrupting his interview after a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

Sevilla is in a perilous position near relegation, but with a strong second half of the season, they can avoid dropping to the second tier in Spain.

The club's recent elimination from the Champions League and poor form in the league have added to the frustration and pressure on Ramos and co.

During a post-match interview, Sergio Ramos went on an epic outburst towards Sevilla fans in the aftermath of the Spanish side's 2-0 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. The defeat at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on January 4 leaves the club in 16th place in the league table.

Only one point above Cadiz - who are occupying the final relegation place in La Liga - Ramos and his teammates are in the dangerous position of being threatened with a drop to the second tier of Spanish football. Goals from Mikel Vesga and Aitor Paredes in either half were enough to sink a struggling Sevilla team as Bilbao moved up to the lofty heights of third place, above Atletico Madrid and Barcelona on goal difference.

The home fans were clearly not happy with the dire situation unfolding at their club, however, after Sevilla were knocked out of Europe altogether as they finished rock bottom of their Champions League group, which contained Manchester City, RB Leipzig, and RC Lens. This is a far cry from a team that has shown its European pedigree over the years with five Europa League titles to their name in the past decade.

Ramos - one member of a four-man leadership group at the club - was in the middle of his interview with DAZN Espana after the poor showing against Bilbao, but was promptly interrupted by angry fans.

Sergio Ramos fires back at Sevilla fans

The Spaniard was not happy at all

Ruing the missed opportunities his side had during the defeat, Ramos told the interviewer: "There were just two moves from them, two chances, and they took them both. It wasn't the best first-half for us, but we came out with a high press in the second-half and we created opportunities, but we weren't able to take them."

This is where fans behind the camera became too irritating for Ramos to ignore, it is unclear whether it was one specific fan or a group of fans, but the 37-year-old directed his anger towards the crowd behind the camera as he yelled:

Have a little bit of respect, we're talking. Respect the badge and respect the people. Shut up and show some respect.

It is not a massive surprise to hear the Spaniard being so outspoken as he is well-known to be a hot-headed figure on the football pitch and after a poor result, this probably wasn't the time to poke the bear. He would seamlessly slip back into the interview instantly to his credit.

"As I was saying, it's the frustration that the supporters have, it's been a while since we've been able to pick up a win," is the way he summed up the feeling around the club at the moment.

A big second half of the season looms for Sevilla and Ramos

The players will need fans onside to escape relegation fears

Sevilla now head into fixtures against Alaves and league leaders - Girona - in January after a Copa del Rey clash with Racing Ferrol. It will help Quique Sanchez Flores that his team no longer have the commitment of European football to take their attention away from securing top-flight football for the 2024/25 season.

It would be unbelievable for a club the size of the Seville-based outfit to drop into the second tier of football in Spain after being a regular feature in continental football. Experienced players such as Ramos, Jesus Navas, Ivan Rakitic, and Fernando should have the know-how and ability to drag the struggling side to safety.