Sergio Ramos has been slammed for allegedly using an offensive comment during Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League loss to Bayern Munich.

It was more disappointment in the competition for the Parisians who are struggling to make inroads in the most prestigious club trophy around, despite throwing money at the squad which includes the pretty much undisputed greatest player of all time in Lionel Messi.

During the defeat, the camera was on Ramos, who is accused of exclaiming: “F*** the w**** that gave birth to the Paris Motherf*****.” The defender has since taken to his own social media to deny those claims, although I’m sure some won’t believe him.

Sports stars can often be accused of things that they didn’t do or say, so they tend to ignore the rumours, however, Ramos has chosen to address the accusations surrounding his on the pitch comments during his side crashing out of the Champions League.

Taking to his social media account, Ramos took two tweets to explain himself, starting off claiming: “I don’t usually dwell on this subject, but I don’t want to acknowledge something that didn’t happen. At no time do I say Paris, I make a sound of disappointment ‘pssss’ or ‘pffff’.”

In his second tweet on the matter, he continued: “In the context of an expression (crude, admittedly) that we are used to saying in football. Let’s not invet, let’s not look for something where there is nothing.”

Video: Sergio Ramos accused of saying: “F*** the w**** that gave birth to the Paris Motherf*****”

View: Sergio Ramos responds to claims he said: ““F*** the w**** that gave birth to the Paris Motherf*****”

Regardless of what happens with the Ramos saga, it was a brutal night for the Parisian giants who looked to overturn the one goal deficit from the opening leg against Bayern Munich as they travelled to the Allianz Arena, but it certainly didn’t go to plan.

Just after the hour mark, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting opened the scoring on the evening and doubled the lead for the Bavarians in the tie. With the game effectively out of reach for Messi and co, Serge Gnabry completed the scoring and put the tie well and truly to bed.

This PSG side has been built with the intention to taste European success, but they are yet to make any real inroads into the final stages of the competition, it’s disappointment year on year.