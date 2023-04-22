There were big changes made to Twitter earlier this week as legacy verified checkmarks were removed.

In the past, blue ticks were given to well known people and organisations to confirm their identity.

The verification process was strict and only people and organisations in the public sphere could earn them.

But Elon Musk did not approve of them.

The South African vowed to get rid of legacy verified checkmarks shortly after buying Twitter in 2022.

He introduced Twitter Blue, giving people the chance to buy a checkmark instead of going through a verification process.

Twitter officially got rid of legacy verified checkmarks on Thursday, with thousands of well known people around the world - including Cristiano Ronaldo - losing their blue ticks.

It is now difficult to tell if a person or business is true or not.

Sergio Ramos hits out at Elon Musk

Sergio Ramos is not happy at all after losing his checkmark on Twitter.

The Spaniard featured in Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Angers on Friday evening.

Shortly after the game, he took to the platform to hit out at Musk.

He wrote: "@elonmusk, eliminating blue badges, forcing payments and making money is one strategy. Eliminating hatred, promoting respect and making @twitter a better place could be another one. Just saying…"

Ramos accompanied the tweet with screenshots of two vile messages he had received on the platform.

The first of which started: "I wish the biggest of sufferings to Sergio Ramos."

The individual then wrote that the four happiest days of his life will be when Ramos, his wife and sons die.

The second tweet Ramos received wished death on him, his mother, his wife and his daughter. While he was also called 'the biggest cheater in football history'.

It goes without saying that the messages Ramos received are vile.

Abuse on Twitter has been a problem for some time and it only seems to be getting worse and worse.

Taking away legacy verified checkmarks now means that well known figures are more susceptible to seeing these abusive messages.

Hopefully Musk and Twitter concentrate on eliminating hate on the platform rather than focusing on other areas soon.