Sergio Ramos plies his trade far removed from the biggest stages in football nowadays. The former Real Madrid and Spain icon - who won the World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League winners' medals during his heyday - can now be found in Liga MX playing for Monterrey following stints at PSG and Sevilla.

During his prime, though, there weren't many souls on the pitch more fierce than Ramos, who made a name for himself as a hard-tackling central defender who always had a trick or two up his sleeve when the tough got going. As captain of Real Madrid, he always understood the assignment on the biggest of stages, and delivered in high-pressure situations when those around him wilted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 17 goals in 142 Champions League appearances, Ramos holds the record on both fronts as a defender.

Yet for all his winning ways, Ramos was the kind of player you’d rather have beside you than against you. A master of the dark arts, he ranks among football’s most notorious red-card collectors, carving out a legacy as both a serial winner and one of the sport’s ultimate pantomime villains. His ink-covered skin, with tattoos sprawled across his neck and head like battle scars, only adds to his tough-guy mystique - but beneath the artwork lies a story worth telling.

Sergio Ramos' Number Tattoos Explained

'15' and '93' both hold a special place in the Spaniard's heart, as well as others on his knuckle

It isn't just on his face that Sergio Ramos has used numbers to make up a good portion of his ink collection. Found on the knuckles of Ramos' left-hand are a set of numbers that are dear to the tough-man's heart. Etched on there are 35, +90, 32, 19, all with their own separate meanings.

The +90 signifies his injury-time goal in the 2014 Champions League final against Atletico Madrid (watch his goal below). The rest are squad numbers he has worn through the years. And the rose above features the number '4' for the number of Champions League winners' medals he collected. The date 14.11.2015 is a nod to the birthdate of his son, Marco.

The exact minute of his iconic Champions League final goal was 93, and thus Ramos later got one side of his head inked with those numbers, as he later chose it as his shirt number at Monterrey, too. On the other side of his head is the number '15' due to that being his shirt number for Spain across 180 caps.

Ramos' Trophy Tattoos

The Spaniard loved commemorating his title wins with art

Ramos further pays homage to his four Champions League titles on his left calf. Below the card of the king are the following cities where he's been victorious, and they read: LISBON 2014, MILANO 2016, CARDIFF 2017, KIEV 2018. Below that list is a drawing of the iconic big-eared trophy.

Incidentally, on the back of his right calf is the World Cup, which he won in 2010. Meanwhile, he also has a minimalist silhouette on the front of his left leg of him embracing the European Championship trophy, which he was fortunate enough to win twice during his time with the Spanish national team.

Meaningful 'Dream Catcher' Back Tattoo

It fits nicely with his multiple tattoos nodding towards his family

In the middle of his back, Ramos has a dream catcher with his initials in the middle of it and a crown over them. And there's a quote with it too. It reads:

"Only Those Who Went Hungry With Me And Stood By Me Will Eat At My Table."

A dream catcher is traditionally seen as a talisman, warding off bad dreams and misfortune. In Ramos' case, it serves as more than just symbolism - it’s a tribute to those who have stood by him throughout his journey. Many of his tattoos pay homage to the most important people in his life, a theme etched across his skin like a personal history book.

On his left forearm, he carries the inked portraits of a woman and a young girl. Beside them, a vertical inscription reads "Amor a mi Familia"—which translates to "Love to my family." These faces belong to his mother, Paqui, and his sister, Miriam, an eternal reminder of their presence in his life.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sergio Ramos is currently the most capped player for Spain and is the nation's ninth-highest top goalscorer. He also holds the record for the most matches won with Spain (131).

Further up, on his left bicep, the words "In The Memory Of The Ones Alive" are inked alongside the numbers 3 and XI. This tattoo, like many others, ties back to family - his sister was born on the 3rd, while his brother’s birthday falls on the 11th.

Ramos' devotion to his loved ones is carved into his very hands. On the outside of his left hand, the name "Paqui" stands proudly - an unmistakable tribute to the woman who raised him. On his right, "Rubio" is inked - a nod to both his wife, Pilar Rubio, and his father’s cherished nickname. Each tattoo tells a story, a permanent love letter to those who have shaped his life.

Religious Tattoos

Ramos is a devout Catholic

The Spaniard also boasts several crucifix tattoos on his torso. All are symbolic of his religious faith - he is a devout Catholic and that shows with his tattoo choices. He said, as per The Sun, about his religious values:

"I consider myself to be a believer, and I come from a Christian family, one that always had that belief, and at the end of the day, it’s about where you’re brought up and the way you take on all that’s around you, so I consider myself religious."

He has paid homage to his aggressive playing style

Etched onto the back of Ramos' neck is a striking tattoo of a heart pierced by a dagger, adorned with wings. Just below it, a bold inscription reads: "A Lion Never Loses Over The Opinion Of The Sheep." This quote perfectly encapsulates his fearless mentality - both in his playing style and in the face of the countless critics he has encountered throughout his career.

Known for his relentless aggression and unwavering bravery, Ramos has always resonated with the spirit of the wolf - his favourite animal, and a fitting symbol of his tenacious approach to the game. As another tribute to this, behind his left ear, he bears a Chinese symbol that translates to "Wolf," a reminder of the predator’s mindset he carried onto the pitch.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 26/02/2025)