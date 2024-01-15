Highlights Sergio Reguilon will leave Tottenham in the January transfer window, with Brentford pushing for a deal.

Reguilon wants to play regularly to return to his best form.

Tottenham could use the fee from Reguilon's sale to invest in potential incoming players, such as Conor Gallagher from Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Sergio Reguilon recently returned to the club after a spell on loan with Manchester United, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has now explained to GIVEMESPORT what will happen next with the Spanish left-back.

With Ange Postecoglou opting to utilise Destiny Udogie as his primary left-back during the summer, when preparing for his first spell in the Premier League, Reguilon was sent out on loan to Manchester United after failing to make an impact in the opening weeks of the campaign. Erik ten Hag had injuries for Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw to contend with and made the move to bring Reguilon to Old Trafford as cover.

However, earlier in the January transfer window, Spurs opted to bring Reguilon back to the club, raising question marks as to what the future might hold for the defender. With a permanent sale, another loan, and a reintegration to Postecoglou's squad all feasible possibilities, it remains to be seen what the next step is for Reguilon.

Premier League side in talks for Reguilon

With another departure the most likely solution for Reguilon, with Postecoglou unlikely to find a place for him in his squad, clubs will be taking a look at the 27-year-old, assessing whether he could have a positive impact in their side. As per MailOnline, Reguilon is now considering his options after being recalled, with many clubs showing an interest. The report adds that Brentford are the most keen on securing his signature in the winter window and all parties are now in talks.

Sergio Reguilon vs Destiny Udogie - Tottenham careers Stats Reguilon Udogie Appearances 52 18 Assists 6 2 Goals 2 1 Key Passes Per 90 1 0.96 Progressive Passes Per 90 2.66 4.97 Tackles Per 90 1.06 1.44 Interceptions Per 90 1.36 1.38 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.49 2.81 Statistics via FBref - Correct as of 15/01/2024

As per the Evening Standard, Spurs are now keen to cash in on the defender with his contract expiring in 2025. Although he's shown signs of ability during his time at Hotspur Way, he's fallen down the pecking order in the last few years and is clearly not part of Postecoglou's plans.

If the north London outfit can manage to get a fee of Reguilon, then it could give them a boost in terms of having cash to spend on potential incomings, and Brentford could be the ideal club to enter the race. With Rico Henry having a serious knee injury and Aaron Hickey suffering a hamstring problem in November, the Bees are desperate to bring in a full-back.

Fabrizio Romano - Reguilon will leave Tottenham

Romano has confirmed that Reguilon will leave Tottenham once again during the January transfer window and this is the plan and intention for all parties involved. The Italian journalist adds that he wants to play on a regular basis in order to return to his best, and Brentford are pushing to make a deal happen with the Lilywhites. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"Yes, I think Reguilon will leave Tottenham in the January window. This is the plan. This is the intention on all sides. Reguilon wants to play, he wants to play on a regular basis. He needs to play probably to return to his best and so the plan is to leave. Brentford are really interested, so they are pushing to make this deal happen with Tottenham."

Tottenham pushing for a midfielder

In the winter transfer window, Spurs swiftly bolstered their attacking options by securing the services of Timo Werner to add competition and cover after Heung-min Son departed for the Asia Cup with South Korea. The north London club also finalised a deal to bring Genoa defender Radu Dragusin to the Premier League, showcasing a proactive approach by Postecoglou and his recruitment team in reinforcing both the defensive and attacking parts of the squad during the initial weeks of January.

However, Tottenham's business might not be over just yet. According to a story from The Independent, Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has emerged as Tottenham's primary target for the remainder of the transfer window. The report suggests that the Australian manager is specifically seeking a 'running midfielder' capable of stepping into a more advanced role in the absence of James Maddison. Chelsea, it is reported, are open to negotiations for the right price, with Gallagher identified as the ideal player for Spurs.