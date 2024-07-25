Highlights Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon is 'keen' on returning to Manchester United.

The Red Devils are short of options at left-back ahead of the new season.

Reguilon was left out of Spurs’ pre-season tour together with Bryan Gil.

Tottenham Hotspur outcast Sergio Reguilon is keen on returning to Manchester United this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported.

The left-back, who joined Man United on loan on transfer deadline day last summer, saw his temporary deal cut short by the Red Devils in January as they hoped for a return of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia to full fitness.

Six months later, both Erik ten Hag’s left-backs are missing from Man United’s pre-season tour in the United States, leaving the Premier League giants short of options again ahead of the new season.

According to Romano, United are yet to advance on a deal for Reguilon, who spent the last six months on loan at Brentford.

In the meantime, the Red Devils’ youngsters Sam Murray and Harry Amass have a chance to prove themselves as United prepare for the new season without any first-team left-backs present in the squad.

Reguilon, who has one year left on his Tottenham deal, is not expected to feature for the north London outfit ever again – together with winger Bryan Gil, he was left out of Spurs’ pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea.

Reguilon ‘Loved’ Man United Stint

He would welcome an Old Trafford return

Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, has suggested that Reguilon would welcome a return to Old Trafford this summer, but Man United are yet to make up their mind on whether to pursue the £32m Spaniard again:

“What is important to say is that at the moment, there is still nothing advanced or nothing concrete between Tottenham and Man United for Reguilon. So nothing is really advanced on this one. “But in general, Sergio Reguilon was very happy at Manchester United. So if tomorrow, Man United decide to return for Sergio Reguilon, the player will be keen on the move. “He loved his time at Manchester United, was a short time, but he was very happy with the club, with the tactical ideas and with all the points involved in Manchester United.”

The 27-year-old, who racked up just 412 minutes of Premier League football for Man United, saw an increase in playing time at Brentford after being called "perfect" by Thomas Frank when he joined.

Reguilon was an instrumental part of Thomas Frank’s tactics in the second part of the season and made 16 appearances in the league, registering four assists for the Bees.

Sergio Reguilon Stats (2023/24 Premier League) Games 25 Assists 4 Tackles per 90 3.41 Interceptions per 90 1.24 Minutes played 1,530

Ten Hag has shown a tendency to re-sign players he has previously worked with – Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat’s return has not been ruled out yet as well with the Moroccan reportedly also desperate to return to Old Trafford.

Another deadline day signing, the Moroccan showed glimpses of promise in the latter stages of the previous campaign as United are yet to make up their mind on the 27-year-old.

After confirming the arrivals of striker Joshua Zirkzee and defender Leny Yoro, the Red Devils are now expected to address other areas within the squad, including central midfield and left-back.

Man Utd ‘Discuss’ Ivan Toney

Brentford exit ‘one to watch’

Manchester United have internally discussed signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney – the England international’s exit from Brentford is ‘one to watch’, according to The Athletic.

With just 12 months left on his current deal, the 28-year-old could depart the Bees before the transfer window shuts on August 30.

Toney, valued at around £50m by Brentford this summer, saw interest fade from top Premier League clubs in recent weeks, as he looks set to return to Brentford training in a few weeks’ time.

Statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-07-24.