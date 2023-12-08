Highlights Sergio Reguilon was brought to Manchester United as emergency cover due to injury issues, and has mainly played a squad role.

The Spanish left-back may stay at Old Trafford for the rest of the season due to an injury setback in defence.

Journalist Dean Jones believes United will likely look elsewhere to strengthen their defence and could cut ties with Reguilon.

Manchester United defender Sergio Reguilon was signed as emergency cover during the summer transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has given an update on his future at Old Trafford to GIVEMESPORT, while also suggesting that he could get an opportunity to stay long-term.

Reguilon was unlikely to receive regular minutes at Tottenham Hotspur after falling down the pecking order, so the Spanish left-back took a chance and moved to United. However, Erik ten Hag has often opted to play Diogo Dalot in his position ahead of him this season and he's rarely been given an opportunity to impress.

The Manchester club have had regular injury issues throughout the squad this term, but Reguilon has still found himself predominantly playing a squad role since arriving on loan from Spurs. It remains to be seen whether United will look to secure him on a permanent deal, but he might not have done enough to warrant a long-term contract.

Reguilon set for extended stay at Man Utd

Reguilon was brought to the club during the summer transfer window after Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia were ruled out injured. It was a smart move from ten Hag as the loanee has featured at times due to the fitness issues at Old Trafford, with Shaw only recently returning to action and Malacia yet to feature for the Red Devils this season. Reguilon enjoyed an impressive start to life at United, with Jones previously telling GIVEMESPORT that the Spaniard was a positive for the club when they faced Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich.

Manchester United's left-back options - Premier League Stats Player Appearances Minutes Luke Shaw 4 345 Sergio Reguilon 5 269 Tyrell Malacia 0 0 All stats as per FBref.

Considering Malacia is yet to play in the Premier League this campaign, the signing of Reguilon was an important one, with the Spurs loanee also featuring in other competitions throughout the campaign. Now, it's understood that Reguilon could remain at Old Trafford for the remainder of the season with Malacia suffering an injury setback. United do have a break clause in his loan deal meaning they can send him back to Hotspur Way in the January transfer window, but he's now set to stay at Old Trafford until the summer.

If Malacia and Shaw are fully fit, with Dalot also a left-back option, Reguilon is likely to find it hard to cement a regular place in the side. As a result, he might struggle to secure a permanent deal at the Manchester club.

Dean Jones verdict

Jones has suggested that he believes United will cut ties with Reguilon at the end of the season and will look elsewhere to strengthen in defence. The journalist adds that there is still a long way to go this season, so he has time to turn things around and become a United player for the long term. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"For Reguilon, I think this is a case of wait and see at this stage. I presume that ties will be cut at the end of the season and United will look elsewhere to strengthen. But, of course, there is still so long left in this season. Over half the Premier League campaign to go. There's time for that to turn around. I think anything's possible and for Reguilon, if he wants to become a Manchester United player long-term, then there's going to be the opportunity."

Erik ten Hag wants multiple signings in January

United have endured an inconsistent start to the season in the Premier League while they are also on the verge of being eliminated from the Champions League. This could force ten Hag and his recruitment team to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window, and according to The Guardian, the Red Devils are planning to bring in four new additions.

United are exploring the possibility of signing another defensive midfielder, with Casemiro struggling this term and Sofyan Amrabat not having the impact expected of him. The Red Devils are also keen on acquiring a central defender. Raphael Varane has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford and ten Hag has been forced to utilise Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, perhaps more often than he would have liked.

The other two positions are a striker and an additional central midfielder. Although Rasmus Hojlund and Mason Mount signed on the dotted line in the summer, neither have hit the levels that United would have hoped so far.