Highlights Manchester United are interested in signing striker Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window, but face competition from other Premier League clubs.

Guirassy has been in fine form for Stuttgart and is one of the top goalscorers in the Bundesliga this season.

United have also identified Ivan Toney, Victor Osimhen, and Mehdi Taremi as potential striker targets for the January window.

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in the January transfer window, and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update to GIVEMESPORT, revealing how advanced a potential deal is.

Despite investing nearly £175 million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, Erik ten Hag's side have experienced a disappointing beginning to the season. They have now been eliminated from the Champions League, finishing bottom of the group, and their displays in the Premier League have been inconsistent.

As a result of their start to the campaign, the Red Devils could look to dip into the market for further additions when the January transfer window opens for business at the end of the year. Guirassy has been linked with a move to Old Trafford, so signing a striker could be one of ten Hag's priorities when the market opens for business on 1st January.

Man Utd face competition for Serhou Guirassy

A report from Football Insider has claimed that Manchester United are one of the favourites to secure the signature of Guirassy, who has started the season in fine form for the Bundesliga side. However, the article suggests that Newcastle United are also alongside the Red Devils in pole position, and there are a host of clubs in the race.

As per 90min, Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford, Bournemouth, Everton, and Burnley are also monitoring the progress of the Stuttgart striker, who has a £15.2m release clause. Although signing for a club like Manchester United could be a dream for many players around Europe due to their stature, you'd imagine he's more likely to receive regular game time at other sides in the Premier League.

Bundesliga's top goalscorers this season Harry Kane (Bayern Munich) 20 Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) 16 Lois Openda (RB Leipzig) 10 Jonas Wind (Wolfsburg) 9 Victor Boniface (Bayer Leverkusen) 9 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) 8 Deniz Undav (Stuttgart) 8 All statistics according to Bundesliga up to and including December 19th, 2023

If it wasn't for Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Guirassy would be leading the Bundesliga goalscoring charts by six strikes. His sensational form has understandably turned the heads of many clubs, and with such a low release clause in his contract, it's set to be a competitive race to prise him away from the German outfit.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that United are 'crying out' for a striker like Guirassy. Rasmus Hojlund has a lot of pressure on his shoulders at the moment at a young age, and with ten Hag having limited competition in attack, Guirassy could be the ideal player to elevate some of the burden on the United striker.

Romano has suggested that United have held conversations with people close to Guirassy regarding a potential move in the winter window. The Italian journalist adds that as it stands, there is nothing advanced between United and Stuttgart with the January window just around the corner. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said...

"They also had some conversations with people close to Serhou Guirassy, who is doing fantastic at Stuttgart and has a release clause in January for €17.5m. So these are all candidates. These are all players that Manchester United discussed internally and they know the conditions of the deals because they had conversations with people close to these players. But at the moment, it is still not something advanced in terms of negotiation with their clubs."

Erik ten Hag has alternative targets

As per the MailOnline, United have three striker targets lined up ahead of the January transfer window, with Hojlund struggling to perform consistently in England's top flight and Anthony Martial's future in doubt. The report claims that United believe signing an experienced striker could help Hojlund's development, with the Danish forward having limited experience, not only in the Premier League but in senior football in general.

Brentford's Ivan Toney, Napoli's Victor Osimhen, and Porto striker Mehdi Taremi are all potential options for the Red Devils to reinforce their attack. Toney is likely to come with a hefty price tag due to his importance to the Brentford side, while it's a similar story for Osimhen. Taremi could be the most attainable option. At the age of 31, Porto could decide to cash in while they have the chance.