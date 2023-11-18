Highlights West Ham United are interested in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy, who has been in red-hot form this season. Other clubs such as Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Bournemouth are also interested.

Guirassy has a release clause of £15m, but journalist Dean Jones has explained why this could be an issue for the Hammers.

West Ham have alternatives lined up, with another Bundesliga striker on their shortlist.

West Ham United are reportedly interested in signing Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy ahead of the January transfer window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an internal update to GIVEMESPORT on their pursuit.

The Hammers could be in the market for a striker in the not-so-distant future, with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings struggling to find consistency this season. If David Moyes wants to take his side to the next level, then bringing in an upgrade could be necessary.

Moyes and his recruitment team solved their potential midfield crisis in the summer transfer window, after Declan Rice departed to join Arsenal. The east London club brought James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, and Mohammed Kudus to the capital side, and they can now focus on reinforcing other areas of the pitch. A centre-forward could be their next priority, with Guirassy potentially on their shortlist.

The Hammers are keen on the red-hot striker

As per 90min, West Ham are one of the clubs who are considering a move for Stuttgart striker Guirassy. The report claims that the in-form star has a release clause of just £15m, which could be a tempting price for many sides around Europe, considering how impressive he's been this season. Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Burnley, and Bournemouth are also credited with an interest.

Europe's Top Five Leagues Top Goalscorers Name Goals 1st Harry Kane 17 2nd Serhou Guirassy 15 3rd Kylian Mbappe 13 4th Erling Haaland 13 5th Lautaro Martinez 12 Stats according to 1vs1

Guirassy has been in red-hot form so far this campaign, so it's no surprise that clubs are beginning to circle. Sky Germany recently discussed the Guirassy situation, explaining that he's not willing to sign a new deal which could remove the clause in his contract...

“The release clause in Guirassy’s contract is said to be less than €20m (£17.5m), while the clause in the summer is upped, meaning if a club activates the clause in the winter then Guirassy has the choice to leave. However, Guirassy is not interested in leaving Stuttgart in the winter. The 27-year-old wants to finish the season at the club as he enjoys the appreciation he receives from the club and the team. Stuttgart are trying to renegotiate the summer clause whether that be removing the clause, upping the price of the clause or even trying to offer Guirassy more money but at the current moment the 27-year-old is not interested.”

It could be a hectic race to secure his signature, especially if his goalscoring form continues, but it appears that suitors might have to wait until the summer. Guirassy only signed for Stuttgart earlier this year after he initially joined on loan.

Jones has suggested that West Ham are currently looking in France and Germany to find a new striker and a move for Guirassy has potential. However, the journalist adds that his current clause of around £15m might not be active by the time we get to the transfer window if Stuttgart get what they want, with the Bundesliga side looking to change the terms of his deal. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"West Ham are trying to figure out exactly what they go for in his market. France and Germany are definitely two places they're looking at the moment. Guirassy, potential there. But I think the problem with Guirassy is that at the moment, there's that clause of £15m. That might not exist by the time we actually get to that window. I know that Stuttgart are trying to do all they can to talk him into a new contract that would remove that clause. So we'll have to wait and see whether that still exists. But yeah, a big time ahead for West Ham to try and find some new cutting edge up front."

Tim Steidten has other striker targets

With interest in Guirassy growing, the Hammers can't put all their eggs in one basket. Jarrod Bowen started in a centre-forward role in their last game against Nottingham Forest, highlighting the need for a new striker.

As per TEAMtalk, West Ham are looking to sign another Bundesliga attacker, with Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface also on their shortlist. This term, Boniface has found the back of the net seven times and provided five assists in just 11 league games, according to Transfermarkt. The 22-year-old certainly knows where the goal is and is yet to reach his full potential, so it could be a smart signing for the Hammers.