Serie A expert Kaustabh Pandey has described likely new Southampton manager Ivan Juric as 'a maniac', and has told Saints fans to 'be excited' over the imminent appointment.

The south coast club have endured a dismal start to the new season, accumulating just five points from their opening 16 Premier League matches, a return that sees them rooted to the foot of the table. This diabolical form resulted in the club sacking Russell Martin earlier this week, and it appears they've moved quickly to secure a short-term successor.

Juric is understood to be set to sign a six-month contract at St. Mary's, with an incentive to continue in the role if he can drag the Saints to survival. Pandey believes that Southampton fans should be ecstatic over the appointment, with the Croatian said to be a 'madman' who 'overperforms on projects'.

Pandey: Southampton Fans Should be Excited

"This Ivan Juric move is beautiful"

Out of a job since being dismissed by Roma last month, Juric has enjoyed a number of different stints in Italian football over the years. Genoa boss on three separate occasions, the 49-year-old also led Torino to three successive mid-table finishes between 2021 and 2024, and has established himself as one of the most adept coaches in Serie A.

Set to take over at Southampton, Juric has a tough task on his hands to keep the Saints in the English top flight. Already nine points adrift of Leicester in 17th, the south coast outfit look bereft of quality and confidence.

However, Italian football expert Pandey is optimistic about Juric's prospects in the St. Mary's dugout. The journalist wrote on X:

Juric is unlikely to take charge in time for Sunday afternoon's trip to Fulham, although his tenure could commence from Boxing Day, when Southampton host West Ham United.

Juric's Managerial Statistics Matches Managed 355 Wins 123 Draws 102 Losses 130 Win Percentage 34.65%

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 21/12/2024