Highlights As the January transfer window draws closer, Premier League clubs will already be drawing up shortlists and plans to strengthen their squads.

The Serie A could prove to be a lucrative market for English sides to be exploring in the new year.

GIVEMESPORT has now taken a look at ten players from Italy who Premier League sides will be targeting in the transfer window.

With the transfer window on the horizon, Premier League clubs will have already begun preparing for their business and identifying possible targets for when January rolls around. They'll be looking at players within the division already, but they will also be looking abroad at potential signings.

Spain, Germany and France have all got plenty of players who will no doubt be on the radar of sides from England, but there will also be many stars in Italy that will be targeted in the window. While we don't know which players from Serie A will be pursued by Premier League teams, we think these 10 stars are the ones that English teams should be looking at.

Player Position Current club Victor Osimhen ST Napoli Giorgio Scalvini CB Atalanta Federico Dimarco RB Inter Milam Nicolas Gonzalez RW Fiorentina Tammy Abraham ST AS Roma Lorenzo Pellegrini AM AS Roma Domenico Berardi RW Sassuolo Alessandro Buongiorno CB Torino Davide Calabria RB AC Milan Manuel Locatelli CM Juventus

Victor Osimhen

One of the most sought-after players in all of football, there's absolutely no doubt that Victor Osimhen will be on numerous clubs' radars come January, so it feels a little obvious that we've included him here as someone that Premier League clubs should look at, but it's obvious because of how good he is.

After a tense period with Napoli, talk of his future has been circulating for quite some time now, and it seems as though he'll be moving on from the Italian club at some point in the near future - indeed, some reports out of Italy suggest the Naples based side could demand up to £150m to let him go. There are plenty of English clubs who would jump at the chance to add him to their squads, and he'd be a game-changer for them all.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal would all benefit tremendously from adding him to their ranks. Jurgen Klopp's club have been searching for a natural striker for quite some time now, while Osimhen would fix a lot of issues at both Old Trafford and the Emirates. Adding him to any of these teams would see their chances of beating Manchester City to the Premier League title increase massively.

Giorgio Scalvini

With numerous clubs facing injury crisis at the back, adding a young prospect like Giorgio Scalvini, who's been thriving at Atalanta, would be a very smart piece of business. The 19-year-old would be one for the future, but he'd also offer something right off the bat. The likes of United and Tottenham Hotspur would benefit from a player of his ability right now.

With numerous injuries to their squad, the Red Devils have been forced to play the likes of Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof so far this year and Scalvini would be an immediate upgrade on the pair. Similarly, with Micky van de Ven out long-term, Spurs will want to add a fresh face to the club. The Atalanta man would be a brilliant choice, not only providing cover while the club's star centre-back is out injured, but also providing them with a long-term prospect who could be massive for them down the line.

Scalvini has already played over 60 games for Atalanta, a testament to how much he's impressed in Italy, and there's no reason why that excellent form can't continue in England. The promising young centre-back would be a fine addition to most teams and with those clubs we've mentioned desperately in need of defensive reinforcements, he feels like a no-brainer.

Federico Dimarco

Federico Dimarco has had a superb career in Serie A so far, especially for Inter Milan. The left-back has spent the majority of his career at the club and has been a fine servant throughout. He's featured regularly at the back for the side over the years, playing over 100 games and he'd be a solid addition to most sides.

With injuries to both Dan Burn and Matt Targett, Newcastle United are in need of reinforcements on the left-hand side of their defence and Dimarco would be a fine solution to that problem. At 26 years old, he's at the right age to make an impact right off the bat for the Magpies too. They aren't the only side that could benefit from bringing the full-back in, though. With Andy Robertson approaching his 30s, Liverpool will need to start planning for life without the Scot and while he might not be the long-term replacement worthy of stepping into Robertson's role, Dimarco would offer a temporary solution or even provide crucial depth behind the former Hull City man.

Nicolas Gonzalez

There are a couple of teams in England that are in dire need of someone who can play on the right wing, and Nicolas Gonzalez would be an excellent candidate. The Fiorentina man has been in fantastic form so far this year, with six goals in 11 Serie A appearances, and he'd clearly offer an attacking output that certain teams have been lacking.

United could absolutely do with a player of his calibre right now, with their current situation on the right flank an absolute disaster. Sancho and Antony have both been woeful signings so far and the Red Devils need to address this issue in January. Gonzalez would fix a lot of their problems and provide a significant upgrade to what they already have.

Liverpool would also be wise to take a look at the 25-year-old as they prepare for a period with Mohamed Salah. The Reds are stacked on the left, but have very few options outside of the Egyptian on the right wing, so adding Gonzalez would provide excellent cover whole their talisman is at the African Cup of Nations, but it would also add valuable depth for when he returns. Feels like a no-brainer to us.

Tammy Abraham

Having already proven he can perform in the Premier League, there should be numerous clubs taking a close look at Tammy Abraham in January. Since his move to AS Roma, the former Chelsea man has been in excellent form in front of goal, scoring 36 times in two seasons.

This year hasn't been quite as successful, with the 26-year-old missing the entire season so far due to a long-term injury. Still, once he's back healthy, the 6 foot 5 titan should be on the radar of numerous clubs. Aston Villa and West Ham United are just two teams who would benefit greatly from a natural goalscorer leading their front line.

Arsenal are another side that could do with another goalscorer, as Gabriel Jesus has struggled to carry the brunt of the workload so far. As a result, all three teams should be paying close attention to Abraham and if he is back and available in January, then don't be too surprised to see someone snap up his services and bring him home to the Premier League.

Lorenzo Pellegrini

After James Maddison was struck down with a fairly lengthy injury, Tottenham have come under a dire need to add another attacking midfielder to their squad. They've had an excellent start to life under Ange Postecoglou so far, but with the injuries to the former Leicester City man and Van de Ven, it's pretty clear they need to get busy in the transfer market.

Maddison has been exceptional so far following his move to Spurs in the summer, but his history has shown that he can't be relied upon all season long and he's prone to these periods out on the sideline with injury. As a result, the club need to prepare for periods whenever he's out and adding a superstar like Lorenzo Pellegrini would be a fine option.

The attacking midfielder has had several fantastic seasons with Roma and would fit in seamlessly at the north London club under Postecoglou. They aren't the only club that should be taking a look at Pellegrini, though. Newcastle should also keep an eye on the star, especially with the long-term suspension to Sandro Tonali and the number of injuries currently tearing through the team. Adding the Roma man would work wonders for Eddie Howe's side and help steady the ship after a tumultuous period.

Domenico Berardi

Spending his entire career, bar a very brief period at Juventus, at Sassuolo, Domenico Berardi has been a superb servant for the Serie A club, but it could be time for him to seek pastures new and there are numerous Premier Leagues who should consider making a move for him in January.

The right-winger has started the campaign in fine form, with seven-goal contributions in his first 11 games and he'd be a magnificent addition to anyone interested. Liverpool and United are two clubs that would benefit massively from adding a right-winger to their squads, with Klopp's side needing to replace Mohamed Salah on a temporary basis after he leaves to take part in the African Cup of Nations, while the Red Devils need someone to take control of the position in their starting lineup.

It's safe to say that the signings of Sancho and Antony have both been pretty dreadful so far, so adding Berardi to the team at Old Trafford would be a massive upgrade. As such, they should be targeting his services in January.

Alessandro Buongiorno

Another centre-back that should be catching the eye of numerous Premier League clubs in January is Alessandro Buongiorno. The 24-year-old has become a pivotal cog at Torino, playing 11 times for the club so far this season and several teams in England would be wise to take notice of his talent.

Spurs need to add someone in place of the injured Van de Ven, with Eric Dier not quite up to the task on a full-time basis. Buongiorno would be an ideal candidate for the role, but he'd also be a solid addition at Old Trafford too. With the injuries the Red Devils have been hit with already, they're desperately thin at the back, so adding another centre-back is vital in January and the Torino man could be the ideal solution.

Davide Calabria

There are a handful of clubs in the Premier League right now who could use another right-back and Davide Calabria should be on their radars if they pursue one in January. The AC Milan star has been ever-present so far this season for the Serie A side, and they might be reluctant to let him leave, but with their place in the title race looking doomed already, he might be ready for a change of scenery and a move to England would offer him that opportunity.

After Jurrien Timber was struck with a long-term injury very early in his Arsenal career, the Gunners have been operating with either Ben White or Takehiro Tomiyasu in the right-back role and both have done solid jobs, but if the club want to take things to the next level, they'd be wise to add someone like Calabria who provides an instant upgrade on both men.

The move would also allow White to move back into his more natural central role and would benefit the club in that sense too. Liverpool would also be smart to consider moving for the AC Milan defender as well, providing backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold, or even replacing him should he move into midfield at Anfield similarly to how he's being played with England.

Manuel Locatelli

As we already mentioned earlier, the suspension to Tonali has thrown a spanner in the works at St. James' Park and Newcastle needs to recruit another solid central midfielder to their cause if they want to continue competing at the top of the Premier League. With the Italian gone for the year, and numerous injuries ravaging the squad right now, they're very thin in the middle of the park and adding someone of Manuel Locatelli's ability would be huge for them.

The Juventus man would be an instant hit for the Magpies and offer them a solid presence in the midfield that they'd otherwise be lacking now that Tonali is gone. United would also benefit from bringing Locatelli to England. The Red Devils signed Sofran Amrabat and Mason Mount in the summer, but neither move has really worked out too well so far and, with Christian Eriksen also taking a significant step back these days, they could use a talent like the Juventus man.