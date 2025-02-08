Arsenal remain keen on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko and have a deal lined up to sign the forward in the coming summer window, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent.

Much has been said about Arsenal and their strikers. Gabriel Jesus struggled for form across the current season before, last month, he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering an ACL injury against Crystal Palace.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, has often looked shaky as a number nine for Mikel Arteta’s side, with many still questioning whether the German international is best suited as either a forward or a midfielder.

As such, the Gunners’ desire for another attacker is understandable, a reliable option that, in theory, would give Arsenal a chance of finally winning more silverware under Arteta’s reign as manager. They have held an interest in Benjamin Sesko for some time now and it would appear that, this summer, they may finally move for the attacker.

‘Deal in Place’ for Sesko

‘Noise’ at window’s end suggested Arsenal were keen

According to Delaney, Arsenal will finally make a move for Sesko in the coming summer transfer window, which would give them a definitive answer to their striker question. In his newsletter, Delaney stated:

“Ruben Amorim had the full backing of the Manchester United hierarchy in offloading [Rashford] - but then it could be said that they weren’t playing him anyway - and the thinking there is that Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres is in place for the summer.

“Likewise Arsenal with Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. Things can change, of course, but this was very much the noise at the end of the window.”

Sesko is regarded as one of the brightest young strikers in Europe. An "incredible" attacker with a towering frame and a lethal finish, the Slovenian international has blossomed for RB Leipzig this season, after joining them from sister club Red Bull Salzburg in 2023.

Benjamin Sesko 24/25 Stats So Far Competition Appearances Goals Assists Bundesliga 19 8 2 Champions League 8 4 0 DFB-Pokal 2 2 1

Were Arsenal able to secure a deal for Sesko, it would be a major signing, a statement to their title rivals that the Gunners would be doing everything in their power in order to secure a Premier League trophy.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Paul Merson Names £60m star Arsenal Should Sign Instead of Isak Live on Sky Paul Merson has doubled down on his stance over which striker Arsenal must sign to fire them to the Premier League title.

(All stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 08/02/2025)