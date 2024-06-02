Highlights Arsenal are targeting Benjamin Sesko this summer, who is also wanted by Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The North London club value Sesko at £45 million.

Arsenal expect a busy transfer window, prioritising a striker acquisition to mount another challenge for the Premier League title.

Benjamin Sesko is 'very high' on the list of strikers Arsenal are targeting this summer, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Sesko produced an exceptional season in the Bundesliga in 2023/24, scoring 14 goals for RB Leipzig in his first campaign after arriving from RB Salzburg last summer. This form has sparked interest from a number of clubs, including Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Mirror's John Cross reported yesterday that the North London club have been notified by the Slovenian's agents that he is open to a move to the Emirates, while Arsenal are supposedly yet to make a formal offer for the player. However, such a proposal could be on its way, as Ben Jacobs has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that the player's interest is certainly reciprocated by the club.

Jacobs: Sesko 'Very High' on Arsenal's List of Targets

The Gunners value the striker at £45 million

Securing a move to Austrian giants RB Salzburg at just 16, Sesko's trajectory on the European stage has been steep. Scoring 18 goals in his final season in Austria, the 21-year-old made the switch Leipzig, where he lit up the Bundesliga last year with his 'incredible speed'.

Having played Kai Havertz down the middle during a lot of the second half of last season, Arsenal may be looking at another player who offers a similar physical profile to the German. Standing at 6'5, Sesko would offer this 'target-man size' to hit, but perhaps with greater finishing ability than Havertz.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs confirmed this Arsenal interest:

"I think Benjamin Sesko ranks very high on Arsenal's list of strikers. There were several names that had been discussed internally and now we're at the stage where teams have to decide. "The decision will also be based, in many ways, on the merry-go-round of movement, because last summer was all about midfielders moving, like Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo, while this summer is going to be about strikers. Almost every striker has two or three other clubs invested in them. So not every club is going to get their top striker, and then there will be a knock-on effect."

If Sesko is indeed one of Arsenal's top striker targets, Mikel Arteta and the club's hierarchy will be confident they can secure their man. While this 'merry-ground of movement' may require some initial domineos to fall for things to kick into action, Arsenal will likely feel the allure of Champions League football gives them an edge over Chelsea, while PSG losing Kylian Mbappe possibly weakens the French capital's attractiveness to talented players.

Sesko Bundesliga Statistics 2023/24 vs Havertz Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Stats Sesko Havertz Appearances 31 37 Goals 14 13 Assists 2 7 Shots per 90 minutes 2.77 2.32 Key Passes per 90 minutes 0.71 1.57

Arsenal Expecting a Busy Summer

The North Londoners are linked to several players

Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title to Manchester City by just two points, and will be desperate to bridge that gap by improving their squad in the transfer market. Stan Kroenke will provide Arteta with the finances in order to do so, which could well make it another busy summer at the Emirates.

A striker is reportedly one of Arsenal's priorities, and while links to Sesko have been widespread, the likes of Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak have been suggested as players who could make the difference in the immediate term. Elsewhere, with Thomas Partey expected to leave the club, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked with a move down south.

Related Arsenal ‘Approach’ PSV Star Johan Bakayoko The 21-year-old rejected a move to the Premier League last summer

All Stats via FBRef - as of 31/05/2024