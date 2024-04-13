Highlights Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are set to take a well-deserved break from WWE after carrying the brand for years.

Both stars played crucial roles at WrestleMania 40, with Lynch losing in a surprising outcome and Rollins wrestling in two matches.

Rollins' title run and constant defences make his break well-deserved, but it may not be for a long period of time.

When thinking of modern-day WWE, it isn’t long before both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins come to mind. They feel part of the furniture and have been commonplace on Raw for many years, often putting the company on their backs when required, but their pair are reportedly set to take a little time off from WWE, according to the Wrestling Observer.

Boasting 12 world championships between them, they are among the most reliable performers across the entire wrestling world and can be tasked with getting a reaction in almost any role they are given. The two have been responsible for carrying the WWE brand on their backs at times over the last few years, but they are both set to take a well-deserved rest in the aftermath of WrestleMania 40.

Seth Rollins is Set for a Short Break

There's no word on how long Becky Lynch will be gone for

Per Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s believed that both Lynch and Rollins will be taking well-earned time off from WWE for the coming weeks.

“Rollins, who lost clean to McIntyre and then got taken out by Reigns without much of a fight in the main event, will be taking time off. We were told it was for not that long. Becky Lynch is also believed to be taking time off.”

Aside from Lynch's absence as she became a mother several years ago, the two stars have been seemingly ever-present in WWE for a while now but will take some time off with the company set to reset coming out of WrestleMania. It's hard to deny they have earned it too, with both playing huge roles over the last few months, especially at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Both Rollins and Lynch Had Major Roles at WrestleMania

They were both involved in championship matches

Particularly at WrestleMania 40, Rollins and Lynch were crucial to the show. In Becky’s case, she won the number one contendership to the Women’s World Championship at Elimination Chamber, and her match with Rhea Ripley was the first bout of WrestleMania Saturday. Wanting to set the pace for the rest of the event, the women stole the show with a hard-hitting affair on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Also, fans were pretty split on who’d win this contest, so Becky being pinned by The Eradicator came as a genuine surprise to many and did wonders for the Australian’s status on top of Raw’s women’s division. Regarding the role of Rollins, his importance to WWE was shown when he was booked in two matches over WrestleMania 40. First, he competed against both Roman Reigns and The Rock in what was described as the biggest tag team match in WrestleMania history, and then he opened night two in a losing effort against Drew McIntyre.

Related Ranking Every Match From WWE WrestleMania 40 The 40th anniversary was an event to remember, but here's every match from WrestleMania 40 ranked from worst to best

Rollins was the first World Heavyweight Champion and his title run clocked in at 316 days, so it’s certain that he deserves his time off after establishing a new world title on WWE’s flagship show. Plus, it won’t look too out of place as the company had been telling the story of Seth running himself into the ground with his constant title defences and accrued injuries.

Though, at least in his case, it was noted that any scheduled time off isn’t set to be for a particularly long spell, so the pair of stars may well be back on our screens before we know it. As always, should more come out about Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch taking time off from WWE, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.